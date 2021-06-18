Trees & Seas Festival Continues to Grow

MALIBU, Calif., June 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Plastic Oceans International today announces that Chilean wine brand, Montes Wines, has joined its Trees & Seas festival as the Presenting Sponsor, adding to an impressive list of partners for this first-time event.

Co-organized with lifestyle brand, ÜÑÜ, the inaugural Trees & Seas will unite ocean and forest conservation in over 20 locations worldwide, August 2 to 8, 2021, with Chiloé Island, Chile, serving as this year's hub.

Trees & Seas festival, August 2 - 8, 2021 Montes Wines' award-winning estate in Apalta, Chile.

"We are fortunate and honored to have the support of Montes Wines," said Julie Andersen, CEO of Plastic Oceans International. "What made them an obvious choice for us is that sustainability is part of their ethos. It's not just about the bottom line for them. It's as much about operating responsibly and also how they can have a positive impact on the local communities that they operate within."

Support from Montes Wines will be crucial in helping Trees & Seas fulfill its mission to build a bridge between ocean and forest conservation, communicating that we are all one planet, one environment, and in the end, one global community united in our effort to foster a healthier and more just planet for all.

"It is an honor for us to be part of this important festival. Sustainability is and has always been part of our DNA," said Aurelio Montes, Founding Partner of Montes Wines. "We truly believe that there is much to be done and it is in the hands of each person, company and nation to become aware and act. At Montes, we are definitely doing it. We hope that this festival, to be centered in Chiloé, a place to which we have immense affection, will be the beginning of a long and deep alliance with Plastic Oceans International."

For over 30 years, Montes Wines has built a reputation as one of the premier wine growers and producers in Chile, resulting in a highly respected brand with wines available in over 100 countries worldwide. They are renowned not just for the quality of their wines, but also for the sustainable practices that they utilize to produce award-winning results.

Other recent additions to the sponsorship roster include FOAMIE, who are reinventing the beauty routine with 100% plastic-free products that work, smell amazing and leave a visible and tangible impact on skin, hair, and the environment; and Bambuu the creators of plastic-free, bamboo toothbrushes and other sustainable products that fund positive social change in the developing world through their charity projects to combat and utilize plastic waste.

Trees & Seas worldwide efforts will include over 50,000 trees planted, over 100 coastal and forest cleanups, dozens of youth workshops, and a series of panel discussions, film screenings and live music performances. The weeklong celebration is part of the BlueCommunities initiative of Plastic Oceans International, serving as a unifying event for members of the program.

For more information, please visit PlasticOceans.org.

About Plastic Oceans International

A US-based non-profit organization working to end plastic pollution and to foster sustainable communities worldwide. We operate with the belief that we can and must act locally in order to create change globally, and we do so through the power of film to empower and globalize community actions. In addition to their global entity, Plastic Oceans has branches in Canada, Chile, Mexico, Europe and the Great Lakes region of the U.S.

About Montes Wines

In the prestigious winemaking region of Apalta, you will find Montes winery, the leading producer in Chile of high-end wines. Present in more than 100 countries, on five continents, the Montes angels make themselves known when it comes to quality Chilean wines. Since its beginnings, Montes Wines' philosophy has been to produce wines of the highest quality, whilst always taking care of its personnel, the environment and the nearby communities, developing a sustainable culture in all stages of the winemaking process.

