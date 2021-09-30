Trees for Troops Official Locations Ready to Provide Christmas Trees

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Christmas SPIRIT Foundation (CSF) has launched its 17th annual Trees for Troops® program for the 2021 holiday season. To date, 262,265 fresh, farm-grown Christmas trees have been provided to military members and families stationed abroad and domestically through Trees for Troops®. Trees are donated by farms and local sponsors.

Individuals and organizations are invited to participate and show their own appreciation to these families by visiting www.treesfortroops.org. New for 2021 is a list of participating tree farms and retail lots called "Official Locations" where the public can buy and donate a tree to be added to the program and delivered to a base. Many of these Official Locations offer online tree purchase options for shopper convenience.

Fresh cut Christmas trees are gathered at farm and retail lots before being picked up by Trees for Troops® partner, FedEx Freight, and routed through distribution centers for delivery to bases. Once trees arrive at a base and are unloaded, each base determines how/when to distribute the trees to their personnel.

Donors can choose to write a holiday greeting for recipient families on a special tag to be attached to each gifted tree. A list of participating Official Locations is located on the weblink shown above.

The mission of the Christmas Spirit Foundation is to advance the Christmas Spirit for kids, families and the environment through programs and activities. With the Trees for Troops® program, we achieve that mission, one Christmas tree at a time.

The Christmas SPIRIT Foundation is a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt charitable organization that works to recognize and support the true spirit of Christmas through programs such as the Trees for Troops® program. The foundation was established in 2005. To learn more, visit www.christmasspiritfoundation.org.

