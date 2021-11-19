Trees4.life Donates to COP26 the Preservation of 1,000,000 Trees in the Amazon Rainforest

SAO PAULO, Nov. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trees4.life ( www.trees4.life ), an American/Brazilian startup, donated to COP26 the preservation of 1 million trees in the Amazon rainforest, as a way of recognizing the importance of this event for the new climate guidelines and to show that it is possible for a startup to preserve native forests and fight deforestation.

The donation was made through the issuance of a Preservation Certificate, completely verifiable through the link: https://pt.trees4.life/cop26 , addressed to the email address of the host Prime Minister Rt. Hon. Boris Johnson MP and the President of COP26 Rt Hon Alok Sharma MP.

AboutTrees4.life

With a lot of love for the planet, Trees4.life is preserving 1.2 billion trees in the Amazon rainforest, monitoring these preserved trees using satellites, US Space Agency (NASA) fire control tools and other technologies.

Between April 2020 and October 2021, Forests preserved by Trees4.life had 0% deforestation and 0% fires.

Through the use of geoprocessing image platforms, Trees4.life identifies and records the geographic coordinates of each one and thus enables any person or company to preserve trees in the Amazon for 1 year at the price of 1 dollar per unit.

Supported by big4 PwC, which helps in the development of internal processes, it is a startup with a lot of growth potential and with an ideal of preserving 12 billion trees by the end of 2022, that is, 10 million hectares of native forest.

For any information: [email protected]

Representative:

Erick Mussi

[email protected]

+55 11 3280 0544

SOURCE Trees4.life

