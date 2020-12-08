TreeScapes & PlantWorks Acquire Patent for Treelusions® Trees

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TreeScapes & PlantWorks are pleased to announce the issuance of US Patent No. 10791781 for their proprietary Treelusions® collection of artificial trees.

The Treelusions® line of products feature custom-fabricated, fire resistant and ultraviolet inhibiting tree trunks and interchangeable branches. These pair with an extremely wide array of foliage options for either indoor or outdoor use. Each of these remarkably beautiful and functional commercial-grade trees can change appearance in mere minutes, updating a look to meet seasonal, promotional, or aesthetic needs.

"We have proudly created and patented our revolutionary line of extremely practical and cost-efficient artificial trees to fit every commercial customer's needs. Treelusions® is the only artificial tree on the market that can provide customers with the option of changing moods, matching the season, or simply enhancing decor," said Ira Falk, the company's President. "One tree does it all and in mere minutes. Customers no longer have to allocate significant capital in order to acquire, install, and remove multiple trees to accomplish what this exceptional creation does by its very design."

The trees are made with the company's proprietary UltraLeaf® Foliage, which comes in Inherently Fire Retardant (IFR), Ultraviolet Inhibiting (UVI) and IFR/UVI formats. Some of the most popular species include but are not limited to Oak, Ficus Benjamina, Cherry Blossom, Weeping Willow, Sequoia, Pine, and Maple. Treelusions® also supports unique artistic or interpretive trunk, branching or foliage designs in that all of our products are custom-made to customer specifications.

Treelusions® joins the ever-expanding line of patented and trademarked products innovated by TreeScapes & PlantWorks, whose brands also include Smart Trees™ (custom-fabricated trees with integrated technology).

About TreeScapes & PlantWorks: Both companies offer custom-fabricated, preserved, artificial, and replica trees, plants, and florals that are handmade in America. They combine high-quality components, innovative designs, and artisan craftsmanship in every bespoke production.

For over 30 years, custom-fabricated preserved and artificial trees, plants and vertical gardens have been the hallmark of the TreeScapes' moniker. TreeScapes' constant investment in innovation has resulted in a line of unique and exclusive horticultural options. Our preserved palm trees and made-to-spec customized trees adorn resorts, restaurants, shopping centers, theme parks, cruise ships and airports worldwide.

The artisans and design professionals at PlantWorks have been building artificial landscaping for the Las Vegas hospitality market for over 40 years. PlantWorks' gorgeous faux florals, green walls, plants, and natural wood replica trees are part of the region's fabulous history. Our products can be found in casinos, hotels, and restaurants, both locally and throughout the U.S.

Corina Cornish, Marketing & Communications Manager

International TreeScapes & International PlantWorks

760-631-6789

[email protected]

SOURCE TreeScapes & PlantWorks