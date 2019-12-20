TreeScapes & PlantWorks Partner with One Tree Planted

"Working with One Tree Planted is perfect for TreeScapes and PlantWorks," says Mike Roberts, COO/CFO at TreeScapes & PlantWorks. "We're known for our trees, and we already offer eco-friendly creations, so it's great to find a new way to give back and help the environment. We're very pleased to partner with One Tree Planted and increase the awareness of the environment and be part of making it a better place."

The benefits of this new partnership include:

Supporting global reforestation efforts

Replanting trees in the wake of California wildfires

wildfires Raising awareness and funds to help the environment

About TreeScapes & PlantWorks: As industry leaders with decades of experience and proprietary innovations, TreeScapes & PlantWorks lead the industry for creation and sales of artificial and preserved trees, plants, flowers, and hedges. These custom creations are used for both commercial and residential design and décor. Products by TreeScapes and PlantWorks are featured in major hotels, casinos, restaurants, and businesses worldwide.

About One Tree Planted: As a 501(C)(3) non-profit organization, One Tree Planted is dedicated to making it easier for individuals and businesses to give back to the environment, create a healthier climate, protect biodiversity and help reforestation efforts around the world. All by planting trees!

Corina Cornish, Marketing & Web Manager

International TreeScapes & International PlantWorks

760-631-6789

corina@treescapes.com

SOURCE International TreeScapes & PlantWorks