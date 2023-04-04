Treevana Retail New Jersey LLC Applies for Cannabis Dispensary License in Montclair, NJ

MONTCLAIR, N.J., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Treevana Retail New Jersey LLC ("Treevana"), a cannabis retail company committed to improving the state's economy and contributing positively to the communities it serves, has announced its application for a cannabis dispensary license in Montclair, New Jersey.

If approved, the company aims to provide safe access to high-quality cannabis products while creating job opportunities for local residents, donating to local charities, and participating in community outreach activities.

Dr. Frank Barnes Jr., a proud Montclair resident for over 29 years and an active member of various community organizations, is helping lead the Treevana initiative in Montclair.



Dr. Barnes' community service experience includes:

Montclair Economic Development Corporation: Board of Trustees, Business Award 2008

Montclair Health Advisory Board: Member

Head Start Health Advisory Board: Member

Montclair Chamber of Commerce: Member

Montclair Post Office Community Advisory Board: Member

Montclair Master Plan Committee: Member

Montclair South End Business District Association: District Leader

Montclair Film Festival: Board of Trustee, Diversity Committee Co-Chair

The proposed location for the dispensary, pending approval of the license, is at the historic Chase bank building on Bloomfield Avenue. A rendering of the location has been provided to showcase the stunning transformation of the historic building, demonstrating Treevana's commitment to preserving Montclair's architectural heritage while integrating modern and sophisticated elements.

Treevana has engaged with the local community and organizations to adapt its services accordingly, committing to contributing funds to the Urban League of Essex County, the Montclair Film Festival's renovation of the Clairidge Theater, and The Montclair Foundation, upon successful licensing. These partnerships reflect the company's dedication to supporting minority and disadvantaged residents, fostering economic empowerment, and enriching the cultural landscape of Montclair.

Letters of support have been received from various organizations, including the Montclair Center Bid, Montclair Neighborhood Development Corporation, the Department of the Air Force, United States Space Force, the United States Marine Corps, Veterans for Cannabis, and Holistic Hope.

For more information about Treevana Retail New Jersey LLC and its plans for the Montclair community, please visit https://treevanaretailmedia.com or contact Dana Blick at (609) 225-9301 or [email protected].

About Treevana Retail New Jersey LLC

Treevana is a cannabis retail company dedicated to improving the state's economy and contributing positively to the communities it serves. The executive team includes long-time Montclair residents and industry experts with a passion for delivering the safest and most effective cannabis products on the market.

Treevana Retail is a platform that provides safe access to the highest quality cannabis products. The Company is pleased to be considered as an applicant for an adult use cannabis dispensing license in beautiful Montclair, New Jersey.

