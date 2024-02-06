Treeways Holdings LLC - Notice of Data Event

News provided by

Treeways Holdings LLC

06 Feb, 2024, 18:00 ET

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Treeways Holdings, LLC ("Treeways") is providing notice of a cyber incident that may impact the privacy of some information of certain individuals. On February 24, 2023, Treeways discovered suspicious activity on an employee's email account. In response, we took steps to secure our email tenant and launched an investigation to determine the nature and scope of the incident. This investigation determined that between February 6, 2023 and February 24, 2023 an unknown, unauthorized actor gained access to one Treeways employee email account and potentially accessed and/or acquired certain information stored within that account. Although Treeways has no evidence of any misuse of the information potentially impacted, Treeways notified those individuals whose information was present in the impacted email account at the time of the incident.

Treeways notified relevant state authorities, as required. Individuals who have questions about this incident can contact our dedicated call center at 833-559-2452 between Monday - Friday from 8 am to 10 pm CT or Saturday - Sunday from 10 am to 7 pm CT., or visit https://treeways.com/notice-of-data-event/

Treeways encourages potentially impacted individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements, and to monitor their credit reports and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity. Treeways is providing potentially impacted individuals with contact information for the three major credit reporting agencies, as well as providing advice on how to obtain free credit reports and how to place fraud alerts and security freezes on their credit files. The relevant contact information is below:

Equifax

P.O. Box 105069

Atlanta, GA 30348

1-888-298-0045

www.equifax.com

Experian

P.O. Box 9554

Allen, TX 75013

1-888-397-3742

www.experian.com

TransUnion

P.O. Box 2000

Chester, PA 19016

1-800-916-8800

www.transunion.com

Potentially impacted individuals may also find information regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, security freezes and the steps they may take to protect their information by contacting the credit bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission or their state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261.

Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement or the individual's state Attorney General. 

SOURCE Treeways Holdings LLC

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.