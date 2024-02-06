Treeways Holdings LLC - Notice of Data Event

ALLENTOWN, Pa., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Treeways Holdings, LLC ("Treeways") is providing notice of a cyber incident that may impact the privacy of some information of certain individuals. On February 24, 2023, Treeways discovered suspicious activity on an employee's email account. In response, we took steps to secure our email tenant and launched an investigation to determine the nature and scope of the incident. This investigation determined that between February 6, 2023 and February 24, 2023 an unknown, unauthorized actor gained access to one Treeways employee email account and potentially accessed and/or acquired certain information stored within that account. Although Treeways has no evidence of any misuse of the information potentially impacted, Treeways notified those individuals whose information was present in the impacted email account at the time of the incident.

Treeways notified relevant state authorities, as required. Individuals who have questions about this incident can contact our dedicated call center at 833-559-2452 between Monday - Friday from 8 am to 10 pm CT or Saturday - Sunday from 10 am to 7 pm CT., or visit https://treeways.com/notice-of-data-event/.

Treeways encourages potentially impacted individuals to remain vigilant against incidents of identity theft and fraud, to review account statements, and to monitor their credit reports and explanation of benefits forms for suspicious activity. Treeways is providing potentially impacted individuals with contact information for the three major credit reporting agencies, as well as providing advice on how to obtain free credit reports and how to place fraud alerts and security freezes on their credit files. The relevant contact information is below:

Equifax P.O. Box 105069 Atlanta, GA 30348 1-888-298-0045 www.equifax.com Experian P.O. Box 9554 Allen, TX 75013 1-888-397-3742 www.experian.com TransUnion P.O. Box 2000 Chester, PA 19016 1-800-916-8800 www.transunion.com

Potentially impacted individuals may also find information regarding identity theft, fraud alerts, security freezes and the steps they may take to protect their information by contacting the credit bureaus, the Federal Trade Commission or their state Attorney General. The Federal Trade Commission can be reached at: 600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20580; www.identitytheft.gov; 1-877-ID-THEFT (1-877-438-4338); and TTY: 1-866-653-4261.

Instances of known or suspected identity theft should also be reported to law enforcement or the individual's state Attorney General.

SOURCE Treeways Holdings LLC