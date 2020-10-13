Treez Announces Cannabis Industry Brand and Retail Insights

OAKLAND, Calif., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Treez (www.treez.io), a private company focused on retail automation for the cannabis industry supply chain, today announced a variety of data-driven insights into an industry experiencing steady growth, despite a covid-challenged economy.

John Yang, Treez CEO, stated that "as a company with a retail automation platform enabling over 270 retailers and a gross merchandise volume (GMV) of over $1.7 billion annualized and growing, we are able to observe trends of practical value to the cannabis supply chain at large."

"Treez itself is experiencing over 90 percent growth twelve months trailing, and looking closer at our large customer base we are able to validate retail and brand assumptions. Of particular note and like many other retail industries, those cannabis retailers that are most responsive in shifting to digital payment and fulfillment are experiencing the highest growth rates."

Looking deeper, industry observations since the beginning of the year include:

Increase in digital

2020 began with 90% of sales in-person, to now only 67% in person. Most of this shift is towards custom ecommerce solutions and marketplace partners powered by Treez API

Contactless payment

Began the year as 18% Digital and 82% Cash

Digital reached 24% in July and dipped to 21% in August as more shoppers have returned to in-store experiences

Average order values through integrated digital payments increased by 30%

Sales mix

While EDIBLES saw a minor uptick in March, YTD SALES DROPPED 10%

FLOWER SALES GREW from 43% of product mix in Jan to 47% in August

All other product categories have largely remained constant on sales mix

Brands

Dispensaries that grew less than 10%, or negatively, offered 95 brands on average

HIGHER GROWTH DISPENSARIES (30% or more) typically offered 65 brands on average

HIGHER VOLUME DISPENSARIES (annualized 12M or more in Gross Sales) held around 120 brands, with an average brand velocity of 14.8k per month

Bulk flower buying is up

By average store velocity, flower sales purchased in 14G or higher sizes rose 96% while those purchased between 7-14G rose by 67%

Prices rising, other than Edibles

Average price units have increased by 19% in Flowers, 9% in Cartridges but dropped by 1.6% in Edibles

More or less Local shoppers?

A noticeable drop in out-of-state shoppers, clearly a covid virus impact

Brand Loyalty Strong

On average, the likelihood of a consumer repurchasing a brand's product reached 57%

For context, Marketing Land research has stated that overall, retail brand loyalty does not significantly appear until three to five purchases

The dominant driver of brand loyalty is product quality

Rewards for customer satisfaction

Particularly compelling are the rewards of growth associated with an emphasis on customer satisfaction. See Treez blog: https://blog.treez.io/the-secrets-out-the-future-of-cannabis-retail-is-convenience

