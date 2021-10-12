Treez Enters Colorado Cannabis Market with the Go-Live Implementation of its Cloud Retail Commerce Platform at Mighty Tree Dispensary

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Treez ( www.treez.io ) , a private company and leading provider of an enterprise cloud platform that streamlines end-to-end commerce in the cannabis market, today announced entry into the state of Colorado with the completed implementation of the Treez platform at Mighty Tree Dispensary.

Ranked #812 in the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America, Treez operates in seven states with expansion underway nationwide. Treez is considered the market-leading software, in terms of volume of transactions executed on the platform, used by dispensaries in California. The company also operates in Arizona, Michigan, Missouri, Oklahoma and Washington. As part of its expansion in Colorado, Treez is delivering the same comprehensive support functions that have made other states such a success.

"Our decision to implement Treez was a no-brainer after receiving such positive feedback on the reliability and strength of their POS," said Lawrence Kerr, owner of Mighty Tree. "The Treez platform has streamlined our compliance, reporting, analytics and e-commerce processes in a way that allows the company to focus strategically on boosting sales volume and to continue providing unparalleled customer service."

"Colorado dispensary operators like Mighty Tree are not only among the most experienced and sophisticated operationally, but they also deliver the highest overall volume of cannabis sales in the country," said John Yang, CEO of Treez. "We are excited to partner with Mighty Tree to help optimize the company's retail operations and meet its growth goals at their retail locations."

About Mighty Tree

Mighty Tree is an award-winning Marijuana dispensary serving medical and recreational patients with only the very best in premium Colorado cannabis products. Mighty Tree is one of the few vertically integrated single source marijuana companies in Colorado that uses its own high quality flower to produce the cleanest solventless concentrates, pre-rolls, edibles, and more. The company's mission is to provide safe, clean cannabis products. Cultivation begins with the customer in mind, where the company carefully selects its plants for potency and quality and cultivates strains as diverse as its clientele. Every strain is thoroughly tested according to industry standards, ensuring complete transparency to the community.

About Treez

Treez is a leading enterprise cloud platform that streamlines the retail and supply chain operations within the cannabis market. Delivered through a SaaS model, Treez provides the robust breadth and depth of software solutions required to operate a successful modern dispensary.

The Treez platform includes point of sale, dispensary inventory management, and omnichannel sales delivery solutions that ensures regulatory compliance across every supply chain transaction. This innovative platform also connects essential brands with their retailers through a centralized brand catalog and real-time market insights. The extensible platform API also provides the smooth integration into a variety of best-of-breed solutions, including CRM, marketplace, and data analytics across the partner ecosystem.

