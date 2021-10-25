Treez Ranks #13 on San Francisco Business Times Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the Bay Area List for 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Treez ( www.treez.io ) , a private company and leading provider of an enterprise cloud platform that streamlines retail and supply chain operations in the cannabis market, today announced it was ranked #13 by the San Francisco Business Times on the Fast 100 annual fastest-growing companies in the Bay Area 2021 list.

Treez's consecutive GAAP revenue growth in fiscal 2018, 2019 and 2020 led to recognition in the Fast 100, the latest accolade recognizing Treez's explosive growth in the cannabis retail commerce market. Last quarter, Treez ranked #812 in the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America. In volume of transactions, Treez is considered the market-leading software used by dispensaries in California and operates in six other states with rapid expansion underway nationwide. Treez's success with retailers and brands nationwide also has resulted in nearly $4 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV).

The San Francisco Business Times Fast 100 annual list is an exclusive ranking of the region's fastest-growing private companies across all industries based on the rate of revenue growth increase during a three-year period.

"We are honored to be included in this year's Fast 100 alongside a list of other formidable Bay Area leaders," said John Yang, CEO, Treez. "We credit the entire Treez team and our trusted customers for this impressive recognition in a region known as one of the most innovative and competitive business environments in the country. This latest recognition also is further proof of the growing momentum and market opportunity for our innovative cloud platform that not only helps solve the challenging and real-world business problems of modern dispensaries but also enables them to scale their businesses."

About Treez

Treez is a leading enterprise cloud platform that streamlines the retail and supply chain operations within the cannabis market. Delivered through a SaaS model, Treez provides the robust breadth and depth of software solutions required to operate a successful modern dispensary.

Treez includes point of sale, dispensary inventory management, and omnichannel sales delivery solutions on a mission-critical platform that ensures regulatory compliance across every supply chain transaction. This innovative platform also connects essential brands with their retailers through a centralized brand catalog and real-time market insights. The extensible platform API also provides the smooth integration into a variety of best-of-breed solutions, including CRM, marketplace, and data analytics across the partner ecosystem.

