Treffort Shirts, A Luxury Men's Dress Shirt Company Announces Sale Of Fall Collection 2019

About the Fall Collection – What's Different?

The quest to stay ahead is the goal of this innovative company which was originally created to fill a gap in the men's wear market; masterfully crafted dress shirts designed to be worn with suits, slacks, or untucked with jeans. Making each Treffort Shirt requires well over 80 steps, 16-18 stitches per inch, inside neck piping, and durable resin buttons.

Highlights from the Fall/Winter collection are some conversation-starting prints:

Treffort Slim Fit Sakura Print Shirt

Treffort Contemporary Fit Watermark Print Shirt

Treffort Slim Fit Pheasant Print Shirt

Why You Would Love Treffort Shirts… "like custom..but more convenient"

"It took almost 2 years to conclude our research and went through multiple iterations to establish the perfect slim and contemporary fit that would fit like a custom shirt without the hassle of going to a tailor. " Sue Hofer, the Creative Director and Founder of Treffort remarked.

It's in the details…

Treffort Shirts sets the standard for men who are looking to seamlessly go from a boardroom meeting to a bar or from a conference room to a concert without loosing the comfort and look that comes with the fabric, fit, and print. Our skilled tailors are meticulous when it comes to making sure each Treffort Shirt looks amazing and fits perfectly.

About the Company

Established in 2017, Treffort Shirts - The namesake deriving from a small picturesque village in southeastern France speaks to the founder's quest for unusual destinations. Treffort Shirts is a modern brand constantly in search of innovations within the fashion industry to create the perfect image of a sophisticated man.

