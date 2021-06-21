Treg Gilstorf Named Chief Operating Officer of Smart Data

DAYTON, Ohio, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Smart Data Systems LLC, a leading IT services company, announced that Treg Gilstorf has been named Chief Operating Officer, effective June 21, 2021. Gilstorf will report directly to Ravi Manchala, President and CEO.

As Chief Operating Officer, Gilstorf will oversee company operations and work with the Smart Data team to further strengthen its strategy and execution, ensuring the delivery of its mission to create and integrate digital solutions to modernize business processes, boost productivity, and deliver smarter user experiences.

Smart Data - Treg Gilstorf - Chief Operating Officer

An accomplished executive, Gilstorf has more than 25 years of experience in Information Technology, Strategic Planning, Process Improvement, Consulting, Operations, and Project Management. He has an MBA degree from Indiana University, Process Improvement training from the Center for Quality of Management, Executive Leadership Development training from the Harvard Business School, and has been a certified PMP since 2005. Gilstorf was most recently the Chief Information Officer of Yaskawa Robotics.

Ravi Manchala stated, "Treg is uniquely qualified for this role. His strategic and operational mindset will allow him to lead our team of high-performing professionals to be efficient, productive, and effective while promoting continued growth."

Gilstorf serves in numerous business, community, and charitable organizations. Treg is currently vice chair on the board for Technology First, where he is a strong supporter of our IT Community and helps shape the future of IT.

About Smart Data

Smart Data is a team of problem solvers focused on improving the business of our clients. Through a collaborative partnership, our development teams create and integrate digital solutions to modernize business processes, boost productivity, and deliver smarter user experiences for enterprise clients. With over 120 teammates worldwide, the Smart Data team is focused on solving complex business problems for our customers. Founded in 2006 and headquartered in the greater Dayton, Ohio area, Smart Data maintains offices in Dayton, Cincinnati, Louisville, and Hyderabad, India. To learn more about Smart Data, visit smartdata.net.

