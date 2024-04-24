The new rear light aims to simplify cycling safety with best-in-class technology and compact design.

WATERLOO, Wis., April 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trek Bicycle remains dedicated to improving cyclists' safety with the launch of the all-new CarBack Radar Rear Bike Light. Featuring best-in-class safety technology, the rear light features a focused radar that helps riders to detect rear-approaching vehicles from up to 240 meters away and a daytime-visible light with an interruptive flash pattern that can be seen by drivers from up to 2km away. CarBack is helping make cyclists more visible and ride with more confidence on shared roads.

Trek Bicycle Releases All-New CarBack Bike Radar That Can Help Make Roadways Safer for Riders and Drivers Alike

"CarBack can help riders see cars, and can help drivers see cyclists, allowing everyone to feel more confident while sharing the road," said Alex Applegate, Trek Electronics Marketing Manager. "CarBack represents a significant technology advancement that is now available to cyclists navigating the roadways. We hope that more visibility between riders and drivers will make cruising the streets more enjoyable for all."

With the ability to pair CarBack with most major GPS cycling computers, GPS smart watches and smart phones, cyclists can get more information out of the connected technology that they already know and love. Connecting CarBack to the Trek Accessory app can help cyclists detect the position of oncoming traffic in real time or receive audio alerts as they ride.

The compact design with an easy to see battery gauge features an improved mount that makes CarBack compatible with more bikes. CarBack can be quickly recharged through a USB-C charge port, and with an IPX7 waterproof rating, cyclists can experience ease of mind when riding in any and all weather conditions.

CarBack is now available for purchase globally at select Trek retailers and online on Trek's website for $199.99. To learn more about Trek Bicycle and CarBack visit trekbikes.com. Download the Trek Accessory app in the App Store.

About Trek Bicycle

Trek Bicycle is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of bicycles and related products. Trek believes the bicycle can be a simple solution to many of the world's most complex problems and is committed to breaking down the barriers that prevent people from using bicycles more often for transportation, recreation, and inspiration.

