Trek Leisure Vacations Expands into Oregon with Acquisition of Manzanita Beach Getaway

Rapidly growing vacation rental management company strengthens national footprint with entry into the Pacific Northwest.

ORLANDO, Fla. and MANZANITA, Ore., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trek Leisure Vacations (TrekLV), a fast-growing leader in vacation rental management, has expanded into the Pacific Northwest through its acquisition of Manzanita Beach Getaway, a respected local company managing premier coastal homes along Oregon's iconic Manzanita shoreline.

Founded by Danielle Johnson, Manzanita Beach Getaway is known for its strong homeowner relationships and well-positioned portfolio of coastal vacation rentals. The acquisition extends TrekLV's national footprint and delivers enhanced technology, marketing, and operational support to Oregon property owners while preserving the trusted local team.

"We're excited to welcome Manzanita Beach Getaway into the TrekLV family," said James Clark, COO of Trek Leisure Vacations. "By combining Danielle's team's local expertise with our scale and resources, we can drive greater returns for homeowners and deliver exceptional guest experiences."

Johnson added: "Choosing the right partner was about protecting the relationships we've built with our community. TrekLV's values and focus on people make them the ideal fit. Our team remains in place, ensuring the same service and care our owners and guests rely on."

This acquisition advances Trek Leisure Vacation's national growth strategy, adding Oregon to its existing operations in Tennessee and North Carolina, and reinforcing its position as a trusted partner for property owners across premier U.S. destinations.

Advisors

Manzanita Beach Getaway was advised by C2G Advisors and Barker Williams Attorneys at Law. Trek Leisure Vacations was advised by Holland & Knight in connection with the transaction.

About Trek Leisure Vacations

Trek Leisure Vacations is a full-service vacation rental management company helping property owners maximize revenue while delivering stress-free, memorable stays for guests. TrekLV currently powers Beyond Expectations Vacation Rentals, Brunswick Vacation Rentals, Carolina Getaway, and Manzanita Beach Getaway Vacation Rentals, with continued strategic expansion nationwide. For more information about our brand destinations: https://treklv.com/brands-destinations

