Trek One Capital Completes Acquisition of Alter Eco Foods

HOUSTON, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trek One Capital announces the acquisition of Alter Eco Foods. Alter Eco is a leading manufacturer of premium organic dark chocolate bars, truffles, granola and quinoa and markets its products in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The company's products are primarily sold through the organic/natural retail channel and the bars and truffles represent the number one dark chocolate retailed in this sector. The company's full cycle manufacturing process is 100% carbon neutral, product packaging is recyclable including compostable truffle wrappers. Raw materials are sourced from eco friendly farms focused on regenerative farming, agroforestry, sustainable agriculture and fair trade practices. Additionally, the company's products are certified organic and the company is B Corp certified.

Alter Eco was founded 20 years ago to create a premium organic chocolate brand to support cacao farmers in South America. The company has had rapid growth over the years by expanding market share in the organic/natural grocery channel and expanding its chocolate products including its proprietary truffle thin bars in a variety of different flavors. Keith Bearden was recently appointed CEO of Alter Eco and partnered with Trek One to lead the acquisition of the company. "I look forward to my partnership with Trek One along with their support and commitment to take the Alter Eco premium brand of products to the next level," commented Keith Bearden.

About Alter Eco

Alter Eco is a leading manufacturer of dark chocolate bars, truffles and granola in the natural food channel. The company was founded in 2004 and markets its products its products in the U.S., Canada, Australia and New Zealand. The company's focus is on "good for you" products which are manufactured and distributed within strict environmentally friendly standards. The product ingredients are sourced from organic regenerative farming and the company is B Certified, fair for life certified and carbon neutral. For more information please visit www.alterecofoods.com.

About Trek One Capital

Founded in 2023, Trek One Capital is focused on investing in lower middle market growth-oriented businesses. Trek One seeks to partner with owner-operators, founders and management teams where it can leverage its financial and operating experience to help drive the overall growth strategy. The investment focus is industry agnostic with flexible deal structures specific to each situation providing flexible debt and equity solutions. For more information please visit www.trekonecapital.com.

