Trek Reveals Its Most Tricked-Out Custom Bikes Ever with Project One Superlatives

"One of the benefits of Project One is that the sky is the limit," says Sam Foos, Marketing Director of Project One. "Our talented, diverse team of painters and builders come from backgrounds as technical as master mechanics, and as artistic as tattoo designing. Looking through our portfolio of work unearthed some hidden gems we've been lucky enough to create throughout the years. Who ever thought we'd get to bring scratch-and-sniff to life on a bike?! We never know what design is around the corner that just might be the next coolest project our team has ever gotten our hands on."

Bringing to life the coolest customizations in Project One history, examples of superlative wins include:

Best 4D Bike – The Peach Bike : The Peach Bike, painted for a cyclist that loved peaches, features hand painted peaches using peach scented scratch and sniff paint. Now, the customer can smell the peaches as they rip and flip their Trek Ticket downhill. This was the first scented bike completed by Trek.





The Project One custom bike program allows riders to turn their dream bike into a reality with cutting edge components, a seemingly endless palette of exquisite colors, and ultra-premium paint schemes created by the best designers in the industry. The process is easy: pick a bike frame, customize your bike parts, then decide if you'd like to select your paint scheme, or come to the expert Trek in-house designers with a paint concept for them to bring to life.

To see the full list of Project One superlatives, visit trekbikes.com/best-of-project-one-bikes/. To learn more about Trek Bicycle and the Project One program, visit trekbikes.com.

Trek Bicycle is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of bicycles and related products. Trek believes the bicycle can be a simple solution to many of the world's most complex problems and is committed to breaking down the barriers that prevent people from using bicycles more often for transportation, recreation, and inspiration.

