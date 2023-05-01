Treliant Appoints Veteran Financial Executive Tom Hitselberger as Chief Financial Officer

WASHINGTON, May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Treliant, an essential consulting partner to the global financial industry, has named Tom Hitselberger as Chief Financial Officer and a member of Treliant's Executive Leadership Team. Tom has over 30 years of experience building the accounting, finance, and operational functions of rapid-growth stage organizations. He succeeds Sandy Sloyer, who served as the company's interim CFO for the last 18 months.

Tom's past roles have included CFO at Promontory Financial Group, a global regulatory, strategic, and risk management consultancy acquired by IBM, CFO of WD Lab Grown Diamonds, a CVD segment diamond manufacturer, Vice President, Finance & Operations at Presidio Networked Solutions, and Director of Financial Planning & Analysis at Digex. Tom, who holds an MBA and is a CPA, started his long and successful career at Arthur Andersen.

Treliant CEO David Samuels said, "Tom is a highly talented finance executive with a tremendous amount of direct knowledge and prior experience in all of Treliant's core businesses and he has the global perspective to make himself an invaluable addition to our leadership team. He not only brings the expertise needed to run our finance organization, but he has a critical understanding of what it takes to drive growth and operational excellence. I have seen his keen intellect and proven leadership skills firsthand and am excited to partner with him as we execute the next phase of Treliant's growth vision."

David continued, "I would like to thank Sandy for 18 months of dedicated service. She filled the interim CFO role through an extraordinary, pandemic impacted period, and has been an integral member of the leadership team. We wish Sandy well in the next phase of her career and are grateful for all her contributions."

"I am thrilled to join Treliant at this moment in the company's growth cycle," Tom said. "Treliant has a well-established reputation as an industry powerhouse with world-class expertise in the areas of regulatory compliance, risk management, and innovative data solutions. I look forward to working with the Treliant team to extend its impressive track record of helping clients navigate an ever-changing global landscape."

About Treliant

Treliant is an essential consulting firm serving banks, mortgage originators and servicers, fintechs, and other companies providing financial services globally. We are led by practitioners from the industry and the regulatory community who bring deep domain knowledge to help our clients drive business change and address the most pressing compliance, regulatory, and operational challenges.

We provide data-driven, technology-enabled advisory, implementation, and staffing solutions to the regulatory compliance, risk, financial crimes, and capital markets functions of our clients.

Founded in 2005, Treliant is headquartered in Washington, DC, with offices in New York, London, Belfast, Northern Ireland, and Łódź, Poland. For more information visit www.treliant.com.

