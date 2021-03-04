Trella & Nature Based Solutions Institute To Host Global Conference "Reimagining Future Cities The Green Way"

This international conference, Reimagining Future Cities the Green Way , with a focus on China and the U.S., will frame policy directives grounded in science as the essential drivers and accelerants for change, presenting examples of effective green initiatives and programs where urban greening flourishes in both the public and the private sectors.

A host of experts and distinguished speakers with varying academic, environmental, corporate, and public policy backgrounds (from North America, China, and Europe) will lead a series of panel discussions.

"The speaker roster has been carefully curated to underscore the value of cross-border collaborations and information exchange, showcasing the importance and possibility of forming a transnational community that is able to join forces and resources to take on this global environmental challenge and come up with creative and ingenious solutions to combat climate change." Eric Hammond, Trella's Chief Horticulturist, continued, "Trella is excited to partner with NBSI to bring together a diverse mix of global industry thought leaders from science, policy, and business backgrounds to share their perspectives on empowering our urban environments to create cleaner, greener, healthier, and more beautiful cities. Trella and NBSI are seeking forward-thinking and ESG-minded businesses to join this evolutionary conference and be the thought leaders that will guide our cities to become a more environmentally friendly habitat for all."

Cecil Konijnendijk, co-founder of NBSI, elaborated, "Climate change, a defining and pressing global challenge, requires coordinated and thoughtful solutions. Encouraged by leading academic research around the need for nature-based solutions to combat climate change and supported by favorable political tailwinds behind environmental sustainability, we see the possibility of creating greener, more sustainable cities and feel the obligation to guide public and private sector decision makers, in addition to the general public, to be a part of this movement."

The conference will be headlined by The Honorable Zhang Xinsheng of IUCN and Ambassador David Adelman. Additional selected speakers include: Adrian Benepe of Brooklyn Botanic Garden, Alan Simson of Leeds Beckett University, Alex Lin of les enphants Co. Ltd., Baohua Yan of Shenzhen Mangrove Wetlands Conservation Foundation, Cecil Konijnendijk van den Bosch of Nature Based Solutions Institute, Cheng Wang of Urban Forest Research Center of State Forestry Administration, Fan Dai of California-China Climate Institute, Guangyu Wang of the University of British Columbia, Imri Eisner of DLA Piper, Jonathan Krane of KraneShares, Jun Wang of Department of Earth System Science Tsinghua University, Ken Alex of Project Climate at Berkeley Law, Michael McComb of SAP Greater China, Raymond Fang of Asia Pulp & Paper Co. Ltd, Stefano Boeri of Stefano Boeri Architetti, Terry Townshend, Advisor to the Paulson Institute, and Willy Gallia of The Schneider Group.

The crossover appeal of the conference topics and speakers has attracted elite academic programs with a focus on urban forestry, landscape designers and horticulturists, large corporations with an interest in sustainability, and urban dwellers who want to know the world's two largest nations' effort in making their cities greener and more environmentally friendly.

There is no required cost to attend the event. However, as a carbon neutral conference, attendees are highly encouraged to consider offsetting their carbon footprint created by attending the event through the purchase of trees. Trella will provide a carbon footprint calculator for attendees to calculate the number of trees needed to offset their footprint and follow through on the planting of the trees. Corporations have also been invited to sponsor this conference, contributing to its carbon neutrality by purchasing trees.

About the Conference

Trella Urban Forestry Technology & Nature Based Solutions Institute present "Reimagining Future Cities The Green Way." Bringing science, policy, and practice together to fight climate change. Your attendance will help offset carbon emissions because we are offering a free tree gift for each attendee! The conference begins on March 22nd, 2021, 8:00AM China Standard Time | March 21st, 2021, 8:00PM Eastern Standard Time. Conference registration available below:

About Trella

Trella Urban Forestry Technology ("Trella") is a U.S.-based, China-operated nature-based solutions company growing and providing tree-based solutions to meet China's fast-growing environmental initiatives and needs. Investing in nature through science, consumers, enterprises, education, and partnerships, Trella aims to increase economic, environmental, and social benefits for China's rapidly growing urban population by advancing ecological services with cutting-edge technology, superior products, education, training and an improved standard of care.

Individuals and corporations in China are starting to prioritize sustainability with nature-based solutions, especially as the Chinese Government signals its strong support and importance. Trella is the trusted brand to engage consumers and corporations in tree gifting and planting initiatives through technology and e-commerce.

Trella is dedicated to providing and maintaining the healthiest native trees in order to maximize the benefits including clean air, healthy environments, significantly reduced carbon emission, cooler spaces and natural beauty for China's city inhabitants to enjoy and benefit from. Our team of landscape architects, urban foresters, horticulturalists and scientists provides strong creative and technical expertise in tree propagation, growing, urban forestry, and horticulture practices. Come learn more about the benefits of trees at Trella!

About NBSI

In 2020, Johan Östberg and Cecil Konijnendijk founded the Nature Based Solutions Institute (NBSI), resulting from a strong wish to support the greening of cities with the best available knowledge and practice. Nature-based solutions, ranging from planting a single tree to development of green infrastructure for an entire city or urban region, are needed to tackle the grand challenges human society is facing. They are natural solutions to urban problems.

NBSI strives to be an internationally recognized institute for research, development, training, and policy advice within the fields of urban forestry and nature-based solutions.

When engaging in programs and projects of different scope and scale, NBSI can draw upon a global network of experts in the fields of nature-based solutions, urban forestry, and green infrastructure development.

