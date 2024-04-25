Trella Health Enhances Marketscape Insights for HME and Infusion Organizations with the Addition of Claim and Patient Counts

HME and Infusion organizations can maximize growth potential and strategically target top referral sources by leveraging patient and claim counts.

ATLANTA, April 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trella Health, the leader in HME and Infusion growth and productivity solutions, announces the recent release of claim and patient counts within its Marketscape Insights platform.

This highly requested insights feature provides HME and Infusion organizations with greater visibility into their market.

Previously, organizations were limited to decile rankings, which offered directional insight into volume. For instance, while a ranking of 10 might signify the highest tier, the actual claim count could vary significantly across different code sets – from 25 claims to 500 claims.

Now, organizations can gain a more detailed understanding of claim volume for more informed decision-making.

Tyler Rardin, GM of HME and Infusion Markets at Trella Health stated, "At Trella, our goal is to consistently innovate to provide our customers with the greatest visibility into the market, to support them in maximizing their efficiencies and focus on the areas that align with their strategy. We are thrilled to have released visibility into Physician and Organization patient and claim counts within the Marketscape Insights for HME and Infusion platform. With these insights, customers gain an even deeper understanding on the size on Physician and Organization relationships, allowing them to make more informed decisions on who to partner with. Our dedicated teams continue to innovate to give our customers the tools and knowledge needed to thrive and excel in their markets."

With this recent addition, Business Development Managers and Sales Managers can guide their teams to prioritize efforts on high-value partnerships, avoiding wasted resources on referrals that may not be a good fit for their sales strategy be a good fit.

Codes are billed at different frequencies, making reliance on claim counts alone insufficient.

With the patient count integration of Medicare FFS, MA, Medicaid, and Commercial insurances – organizations gain a more accurate picture of patient volume and associated claims by payer.

This is particularly crucial for sales teams whose commissions are tied to acquiring new patients.

Below are a few ways sales teams can gain additional visibility into the size of physician and organization relationships:

Identify which physicians organizations are heavily partnered with

Understand if there are organizations that a physician has strong relationships with

View areas of opportunity to increase physician referrals

Target referral sources that align with your payer types by understanding the patient counts by payer type for a specific set of codes

Identify true unique patient opportunities, removing refills and rentals with patient counts

"The patient and claim counts in the Marketscape Insights solution play a valuable part in our growth strategy. With this data, our representatives are able to focus their efforts with greater effect." stated Joe Consedine, Director of Marketing at Martin Bionics Prosthetics + Research.

At Trella, we are committed to consistent innovation to empower our customers with invaluable market insights to thrive in their markets. We look forward to seeing how these innovations continue to support our customers and help them achieve their strategic goals.

About Trella Health

Trella Health's unmatched market intelligence and purpose-built CRM allow post-acute providers and HME and Infusion organizations to drive more effective performance and growth. Trella's solutions allow post-acute, HME, and Infusion organizations to identify the highest-potential referral targets, evaluate new market opportunities, and monitor performance metrics. Paired with CRM and EHR integrations, business development teams can better manage referral relationships to advance their organizations with certainty by improving their sales and marketing strategy.

For more information on Trella Health and its HME and Infusion growth solutions, visit www.trellahealth.com, call 678-813-1590, or follow Trella on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

