Trella Health Expands its Dataset to Include Assisted Living and Long-Term Care Facility Data

Post-acute care organizations will now have access to assisted living and long-term care facility data to enhance their growth potential and strengthen partnerships.

ATLANTA, April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trella Health, the leading provider of market intelligence and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) solutions to the post-acute care industry, announces the recent release of Assisted Living (ALF) and Long-Term Care Facility data within its Marketscape Insights platform.

With the addition of this new data, Trella Health's Home Health, Hospice, and Skilled Nursing Facility customers can now leverage the Marketscape Insights platform to identify Assisted Living and Long-Term Care Facilities in their market and quickly assess key information, such as if memory care or hospice care is available at the facility - along with its corresponding licensed bed capacity and contact information.

"In feedback from our customers, many stated they were having challenges understanding the opportunities in their market to partner with Assisted Living and Long-Term Care Facilities," stated Scott Tapp, CEO of Trella Health. Scott continued, "For example, a Home Health and Hospice customer serving a significant number of patients can now strategically align their sales efforts, forge more valuable partnerships, and ultimately improve patient care."

Assisted Living and Long-Term Care facilities are a vital part of the care continuum, providing crucial support for people who need ongoing help and specialized services. These facilities work closely with healthcare providers like Home Health, Hospice, and Skilled Nursing Facilities. Together, they form a robust network to ensure patients receive comprehensive care that addresses all their needs throughout their healthcare journey.

Hollie Trogdon, Senior Vice President of Community Services at PruittHealth, stated, "With Trella Health's ALF data integrated into Marketscape Insights, we gain a competitive edge in targeting high-value Assisted Living and Long-Term Care Facilities. By swiftly identifying facilities meeting our criteria and assessing their offerings, we optimize our outreach efforts, fostering partnerships aligned with our goals and ensuring mutual benefit."

The release of this new data marks the initial step in empowering organizations to expand their targeted referral outreach. More enhancements are on the horizon, providing Trella Health customers with additional tools to identify high-value referral partners that fit their growth and value-based care strategies.

