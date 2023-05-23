Trella Health Recognized as One of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare in 2023

Modern Healthcare Ranks Trella Health on its 2023 Best Places to Work in Healthcare List

ATLANTA, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trella Health, a leading provider of market intelligence and integrated customer relationship management (CRM) solutions to the post-acute care industry, has been selected by Modern Healthcare as one of the 2023 Best Places to Work in Healthcare.

The complete list of this year's winners, in alphabetical order, is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplaceslist. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring a ranked list of all the winners along with the October 2, 2023, issue of MH magazine.

"An uncertain economy, staffing shortages and increasing demands for flexibility and remote work opportunities are forcing every business in the industry to focus on attracting and retaining talent in unprecedented ways," said Dan Peres, president of Modern Healthcare. "The 2023 Best Places to Work winners proved the value of understanding what employees want — and need — today. The healthcare industry is going through a period of extraordinary change. Having the right people in place is more critical than ever, and the winning workplaces understand that taking care of employees is central to business success."

"We are honored to be recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the best places to work in 2023. At Trella Health, our greatest asset is our people," shared Scott Tapp, CEO at Trella Health. "We remain committed to fostering an environment where innovation thrives, where every voice is valued, and where our collective efforts drive transformation in the healthcare industry. This achievement not only affirms our unwavering commitment to our employees' well-being and professional growth, but also reinforces our mission to revolutionize healthcare through data-driven insights."

This award program identifies and recognizes outstanding employers in the healthcare industry nationwide. Modern Healthcare partners with Workforce Research Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey.

Trella Health will find out about its ranking on the Best Places list and be celebrated at the 2023 Best Places to Work in Healthcare Awards Gala taking place Sept. 28 at the Renaissance Chicago. Information about the gala is available at ModernHealthcare.com/BestPlacesGala.

About Trella Health

Trella Health's unmatched market intelligence and purpose-built CRM allow post-acute providers and suppliers to drive more effective performance and growth. Trella's solutions allow post-acute, HME, and infusion organizations to identify the highest-potential referral targets, evaluate new market opportunities, and monitor performance metrics. Paired with CRM and EHR integrations, business development teams can better manage referral relationships to advance their organizations with certainty by improving their sales and marketing strategy.

For more information on Trella Health and its post-acute growth solutions, visit www.trellahealth.com, call 678-813-1590, or follow Trella on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

About Modern Healthcare
Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions

Media Contact: Lauren Corcoran, [email protected]

SOURCE Trella Health

