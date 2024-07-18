Trella Health Unveils its 2024 Post-Acute Care Industry Trend Report

"At Trella Health, we believe in the power of data to foster meaningful change in healthcare." Post this

New additions to this year's report include a section co-created with industry leaders, providing expert insights on navigating the post-acute care landscape. Additionally, the report features a deeper dive into state-level data, empowering providers with localized insights to better understand local dynamics and tailor their strategies accordingly.

"As part of our mission to promote industry-wide performance visibility, our team is excited to share the findings of this year's Post-Acute Care Industry Trend Report," said Scott Tapp, CEO of Trella Health. "At Trella Health, we believe in the power of data to foster meaningful change in healthcare. Continuous innovation in an industry requires strong collaboration, and with data-backed insights, we are shaping the future of healthcare together."

Below are a few key takeaways from this year's report:

Medicare Advantage enrollment continues to increase, and MA penetration eclipsed the much-anticipated 50% mark in 2023, hitting 54.7% as of February 2024 .

. FFS inpatient discharge instruction rates for home health and skilled nursing continue to inch closer to pre-pandemic levels, though these rates remained more stable than previous year-over-year changes.

Annualized changes in home health (-3.0% between 2022 Q3 and 2023 Q3 reporting periods) and skilled nursing (-13.8% between 2022 Q4 and 2023 Q4 reporting periods) FFS admissions continue to decrease due to increased MA enrollment.

Hospice admissions increased by 2.1% between the 2022 Q4 and 2023 Q4 reporting periods. Further, hospice utilization increased to 49.8% in the 2023 Q4 reporting period, four percentage points higher than the 2020 Q4 reporting period. This was due to lower utilization rates during the pandemic when COVID-related deaths were usually not admitted into hospice.

"As the industry becomes increasingly complex, more data is needed to understand the full picture," continued Tapp. "We are constantly diversifying our dataset to include more payer sources and enhance insights across the care continuum. Recently, we increased our medical and pharmacy claims volume by 2x – covering over 255 million patient lives annually. Future investments, such as increased access to MA data, will continue to fuel meaningful insights that drive positive change in healthcare."

Trella Health invites you to leverage the insights in this report to drive innovation, elevate your business, and build a stronger future for the entire industry.

Access the Post-Acute Care Industry Trends Report here.

About Trella Health

Trella Health's unmatched market intelligence and purpose-built CRM allow post-acute providers, HME, and Infusion organizations to drive more effective performance and growth. Trella's solutions allow post-acute, HME, and Infusion organizations to identify the highest-potential referral targets, evaluate new market opportunities, and monitor performance metrics.

Paired with CRM and EHR integrations, business development teams can better manage referral relationships to advance their organizations with certainty by improving their sales and marketing strategy.

For more information on Trella Health and its post-acute, HME, and Infusion growth solutions, visit www.trellahealth.com, call 678-813-1590, or follow Trella on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

Media Contact: Lauren Corcoran, 813-344-7873, [email protected]

SOURCE Trella Health