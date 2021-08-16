Trella Walker Takes Helm as Nonprofit Finance Fund's Interim CEO and President

Walker previously served as NFF's Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, guiding the evolution and ongoing implementation of NFF's strategy to better support nonprofits led by and serving people of color. In addition, Walker leads NFF's Social Innovation and Equity Council, an enterprise-wide group of staff members who are dedicated to supporting the organization and holding it accountable to its equity commitments both internally and externally.

"Trella is a valued member of NFF's leadership team with the experience, relationships, and deep commitment to guide NFF as it continues its strategic transformation during this period," said NFF Vice Board Chair and Executive Search Committee member Georgette Wong.

In June, CEO Antony Bugg-Levine announced that he was stepping down after nearly a decade leading NFF. Since the announcement, Walker has shared responsibility for NFF's day-to-day leadership with Briscoe and Giantris.

Walker has more than 20 years of nonprofit sector experience across a variety of fields including youth and social services, healthcare, arts and culture, education, veteran affairs, and law.

"My colleagues and I are proud to steward Nonprofit Finance Fund during this period of growth as we strengthen our commitments to communities of color," said Walker. "Our decades of work with and support from nonprofits, foundations, investors, and finance industry peers give us a solid foundation for pursuing bold goals, even as we navigate change."

Walker assumes leadership of an NFF that is well-positioned to advance its strategic goals and help nonprofits and their funding partners support community aspirations. Over the past ten years, NFF has increased its loan portfolio by 400 percent, built a diverse team with a broad range of expertise, and has $43 million of unrestricted net assets to invest in its mission.

NFF is undertaking a nationwide search for a permanent CEO who will continue to advance its commitment to racial equity and inclusion, and expects to announce permanent leadership in early 2022.

Nonprofit Finance Fund® (NFF®) is a nonprofit lender, consultant, and advocate. For more than 40 years, we've worked to strengthen nonprofit organizations and improve the way money flows to social good. We are committed to building a more equitable and just social sector, and to helping community-centered organizations led by and serving people of color access the money and resources they need to realize their communities' aspirations. Based in New York City with offices in Boston, Los Angeles, Oakland, and Philadelphia, we've provided over $1 billion in grants, loans, and federally supported New Market Tax Credits, as well as financial consulting, to thousands of nonprofit groups since our formation in 1980. To learn more, visit https://nff.org/

Media Contact: Tricia McKenna

617.784.3192, [email protected]

SOURCE Nonprofit Finance Fund

Related Links

http://www.nonprofitfinancefund.org

