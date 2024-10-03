Trellis Corporation Expands its Demand Generation Platform to Support Shopify Stores

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Trellis Corporation, a leader in eCommerce solutions, is excited to announce the expansion of its industry-leading 4P demand generation platform to support Shopify store integration. This development empowers Shopify merchants with a suite of tools designed to optimize their business performance, leveraging data-driven insights and advanced technology.

Dynamic Pricing for Shopify Stores

With Trellis' state-of-the-art Dynamic Pricing technology, Shopify store owners can automatically adjust prices based on market demand, competitor pricing, and customer behavior. This real-time optimization helps merchants stay ahead of the competition, increase conversion rates, and enhance customer satisfaction. By implementing Dynamic Pricing, Shopify merchants can ensure their pricing strategies maximize profitability while responding to ever-changing market conditions.

Shopper Insights and Amazon Marketing Cloud Integration

In addition to Dynamic Pricing, Trellis is introducing the integration of shopper data sets from clients' Shopify stores to Amazon Marketing Cloud. This combination allows merchants to unify customer insights across platforms, creating a more comprehensive view of shopper behavior. By leveraging these insights, businesses can optimize their strategies, improve targeting, and enhance their full-funnel marketing efforts. This new feature enables merchants to make informed decisions that drive growth and profitability.

By leveraging the same advanced algorithms, Trellis ensures sellers across multiple channels remain competitive and profitable in response to changing market conditions. "As the leader in eCommerce technology, we are thrilled to extend our platform's capabilities to Shopify merchants," said Fahim Sheikh, CEO of Trellis Corporation. "Our goal is to provide brads with the tools they need to optimize their operations effortlessly and achieve sustained growth in an increasingly competitive environment."

Trellis' platform is easy to implement and manage, offering Shopify merchants seamless integration to enhance store performance. Whether through Dynamic Pricing or Shopper Insights, Trellis provides the tools necessary to boost profitability without requiring constant manual adjustments.

About Trellis Corporation

Trellis offers advertising automation, dynamic pricing, and powerful analytics to connect brands with the right customers on Amazon, Walmart, and beyond. Through full-funnel analysis, we help brands of all sizes maximize share of voice, improve catalog productivity, engage repeat customers, and drive revenue growth for sustained online success. Trellis' software balances the best of AI precision with human intuition, giving growing brands built-in, customizable strategy and flexible execution.

SOURCE Trellis Corporation