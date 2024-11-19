Trellis Launches Trellis AI to Revolutionize Trial Court Litigation

Trellis AI: A legal productivity platform tailored for trial court litigation, built on the leading trial court database Post this

Trellis is an AI-driven legal research and insights platform offering access to the largest and most comprehensive US trial court database. This extensive database includes dockets, documents, rulings, judge, law firm, and company analytics, with unmatched coverage across states, counties, and courts.

Trellis AI leverages this extensive data foundation along with advanced language models to deliver precise insights that enhance decision-making, case preparation, and litigation strategy. Designed for legal professionals, it streamlines strategic work like case assessments and motion argument development while automating time-consuming tasks such as motion drafting, client updates, and discovery preparation. These efficiencies free up attorneys to focus on strategic decision-making and client advocacy.

"Trellis is uniquely positioned to support attorneys within the very court system where their cases are filed," said Nicole Clark, CEO and cofounder of Trellis and a former litigator. "Trellis provides access to hundreds of millions of motions and briefs, representing millions of hours of attorney blood, sweat, and tears in research and drafting. It's why Trellis AI stands as the only tool to offer one-click solutions to create work product backed by the entire court system and learnings from every trial court litigator who came before them."

Unlocking New Litigation Strategies

Trellis AI is designed to support every stage of the case lifecycle, delivering impactful work product powered by Trellis' extensive data. Its feature suite tackles common litigation challenges by automating routine tasks and providing strategic insights grounded in the nation's most trusted court data.

For example, "Draft Arguments" is a powerful motion drafting tool that can save hours of work, allowing attorneys to focus on their strongest arguments. Trellis AI uses the details and facts of the case to create tailored draft motions, drawing from its extensive database of similar cases to suggest strategic, fact-supported arguments. Each draft incorporates insights from hundreds of thousands of successful trial court motions, offering attorneys an innovative solution that transforms how they approach motion drafting.

Another tool is "Case Assessment" which evaluates key case elements to guide strategic decision-making. Trellis AI examines case facts, legal claims, and defenses to provide detailed insights into potential outcomes, recommended actions, and risk factors. Each assessment delivers actionable intelligence and recommended next steps to inform decisions on case management, settlement strategies, and trial preparation. This empowers attorneys to keep their clients informed, offer strategic recommendations, and leverage an internal knowledge base of strategies and insights for each case.

The remainder of Trellis AI's tools streamline important tasks like complaint analysis, defense strategy development, argument evaluation, timeline creation, citation extraction, and more. All tools were created and meticulously tested by Trellis' teams of product attorneys and experienced litigators.

Precision and Security at the Core

Trellis AI is designed for ease-of-use without sacrificing security or accuracy. All uploaded documents are encrypted at rest, aligning with SOC 2 standards to protect sensitive information. Additionally, Trellis AI reduces the risk of errors or bias in its outputs, enabling legal teams to concentrate on insights rather than processes. It also provides options for easy verification and source checking, ensuring greater confidence and peace of mind.

"The potential for AI to transform the legal field depends on the quality and depth of data behind it," said Alon Shwartz, CPO and cofounder of Trellis. "Our data foundation is the cornerstone of Trellis AI, providing a wealth of high-quality information that drives actionable recommendations and meaningful insights. By prioritizing data integrity and implementing rigorous security measures, we've built a platform attorneys can trust to streamline workflows and make strategic decisions confidently."

For more information, click here to book a demo or to get started with Trellis AI.

About Trellis

About Trellis

Trellis is the leading provider of state trial court data and insights, serving tens of thousands of law firms and litigators daily with insights and coverage across 3,000+ courts in over 2,500 counties, spanning 45 states. Trellis offers an extensive suite of state trial court intelligence and productivity tools for litigators, including detailed judge bios and analytics, thorough case assessments, argument drafting and generation, litigation insights across both law firms and corporations, daily reports on new filings, customizable alerts, and much more. Explore more or book a demo at trellis.law .

CONTACT: Media Contact: Ignacio Ramirez, [email protected]

SOURCE Trellis