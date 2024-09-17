Trellis Reveals Fastest Case Coverage in Florida

Providing Near Real-Time Access, As They're Submitted To The Courts

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trellis, an AI-powered legal research and insights platform with industry-leading coverage of state trial court data, announces near real-time access to new civil litigation in all Florida counties. Legal professionals can now access cases as they're submitted to the courts through Daily Filings Reports and the Trellis website ( trellis.law ), allowing them to stay informed and ahead in a fast-paced legal landscape.

Enhanced Daily Filings Reports

Trellis' Daily Filings Reports are a go-to resource to seek timely updates on new civil litigation in selected jurisdictions. Each day, subscribers receive a report of new cases including important metadata, such as parties, attorneys, assigned judge, etc., with links to view the full docket and complaint on Trellis. Now, Daily Filings Reports in Florida will be delivered at the end of each day , with cases submitted just hours earlier. This allows legal teams to act swiftly, informed of new developments earlier than ever before.

Key enhancements:

Same-Day Cases: Subscribers will receive information on new filings, as they happen

Faster Delivery: Reports will be sent sooner, at the end of each day

These updates are exclusive to Florida, with no changes for other jurisdictions at this time.

Early Access to Cases and Court Documents

Trellis users will also have near real-time access to new cases and court documents in Florida. Cases will be added to Trellis as soon as they're submitted to the courts, giving teams a strategic advantage by enabling rapid responses to new developments and the ability to deliver informed counsel when it counts.

"We're committed to delivering the most timely and actionable legal intelligence, empowering our users to make better strategic decisions," said Nicole Clark, CEO of Trellis. "This enhancement further solidifies Trellis as an essential resource for our Florida and national customers, providing them with valuable insights that give them a competitive advantage."

About Trellis

Trellis is the leading provider of state trial court data and insights, with coverage across 3,000+ courts in over 2,500 counties spanning 45 states. Trellis offers an extensive suite of legal intelligence tools, including detailed judge bios and analytics, insights into law firms, company litigation history, daily filings reports, customizable alerts, court comparison analytics, and more. Explore more or book a demo at trellis.law .

