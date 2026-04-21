Trellist, Inc. and Twentify Announce Exclusive U.S. Partnership to Deliver AI-Powered Qualitative Research Platform 'Quals.ai'

WEST CHESTER, Pa., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Trellist, Inc. (Trellist® Marketing and Technology) and Twentify (owner of Quals.ai) have formed an exclusive partnership to distribute Quals.ai, a platform trusted by hundreds of companies and brands across the globe. The partnership operates in the United States under the Trellist® | Quals.ai brand.

Quals.ai enables organizations to conduct AI-led text or voice qualitative interviews with real human participants at scale. Actionable reports are generated in hours, not weeks, and studies can be conducted in 100+ languages.

Trellist | Quals.ai

Trellist | Quals.ai serves B2B and B2C customers. Research studies can be conducted for consumer research, voice of customer, employee sentiment, product development, and more, across industries. Capturing qualitative responses then enables leaders in marketing, HR, product strategy, and operations, to make decisions that reflect the motivations and emotional drivers of their audience.

"We're empowering organizations to transform how they approach 'the qual'," said Thomas Atadan, VP of New Business, Product and Solutions at Trellist Marketing and Technology.

"Because Quals.ai can deliver research results for a fraction of the cost, qualitative analysis is now accessible to more businesses often priced out of the market by traditional research costs. And the fact that you get results in as little as a few hours is unprecedented."

As the exclusive U.S. partner of Quals.ai, Trellist Marketing and Technology provides strategy, research design, and implementation support, helping organizations and agency partners conduct studies and scale their use of the platform. A new offering is also being added to the agency partnership program. This will allow agencies that partner with Trellist to deliver qualitative research capabilities to their clients and expand the reach and impact of Quals.ai.

About Trellist, Inc., Twentify, and Trellist | Quals.ai

Trellist, Inc. is a family of companies dedicated to delivering intelligent marketing and technology solutions that drive measurable business growth. As a veteran-owned, Employee Shared Company®, and 100% U.S.-based organization, Trellist combines deep expertise, a collaborative spirit, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.

Twentify is the creator and owner of Quals.ai, an AI-powered qualitative research platform delivering actionable insights to hundreds of the world's leading brands across the globe. Quals.ai enables organizations to collect responses through AI-led interviews, analyze transcripts, and generate reports, all in one place, in hours, not weeks.

Through the exclusive U.S. partnership between Trellist, Inc. and Twentify, Trellist | Quals.ai delivers strategy, research design, and implementation support for programs that deepen customer, employee, and market understanding.

To learn more about Trellist | Quals.ai, visit: trellist.com/quals-ai

To learn more about Trellist, Inc. visit: trellist.com

SOURCE Trellist Marketing and Technology