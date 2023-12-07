Trellix Named 2023 Global Endpoint Security Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan

Trellix's market-leading endpoint security solution delivers comprehensive threat management

SAN ANTONIO, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently researched the endpoint security industry and, based on its analysis results, recognizes Trellix , the cybersecurity company delivering the future of AI-powered extended detection and response (XDR), with the 2023 Global Endpoint Security Company of the Year Award. Trellix's Endpoint Security solution is integrated into its XDR Platform , providing a flexible detection, response, and remediation solution. The Endpoint Security Suite delivers comprehensive protection to reduce attack surface and contextual visibility, providing organizations with informed control over their endpoints.

Trellix offers rapid remediation and response to minimize attack risk and impact, protecting 80% of the global Fortune 100 customers. With easy configuration and management at scale in both cloud native and on-premise environments, Trellix is ideal for customers with sensitive environments and those moving to the cloud. Trellix supports over 500 deployment architectures and operating system variants across modern and business-critical systems. Its broad and mature portfolio enables customers to build out to XDR from an endpoint security base and easily integrate native and third-party tools supporting hybrid environments. Trellix is a market share leader in the endpoint security market and has over 30 years of pure-play cybersecurity expertise.

Sarah Pavlak, Industry Principal, Frost & Sullivan, observed, "Endpoint security is the leading segment of Trellix's business with 73% of its 40,000 global customers using its endpoint security product line. Endpoint security is the foundational base of a security strategy. When combined with network and email security, the three solutions provide an effective and efficient security strategy – Trellix offers all these solutions."

Trellix Forensics Actions allows automated forensics collection with live response for a broad range of attacks based on specific results, differentiating it in the competitive endpoint protection market. The company also empowers customers to own the data, run their tools, and use third-party tools to extract additional value from the data, alleviating vendor lock challenges.

"Trellix has hundreds of threat researchers across its offerings to defend against the latest threats, illustrating its ongoing commitment to R&D, user experience, and customer service and differentiating it in the market. It provides customers with superior security products and delivers an outstanding customer experience," added Pavlak. "With its strong overall performance, Trellix earned the 2023 Frost & Sullivan Company of the Year Award in the Global Endpoint Security industry."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization demonstrating excellence in growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Trellix

Trellix is a global company redefining the future of cybersecurity and soulful work. The company's open and native extended detection and response (XDR) platform helps organizations confronted by today's most advanced threats gain confidence in the protection and resilience of their operations. Trellix, along with an extensive partner ecosystem, accelerates technology innovation through machine learning and automation to empower over 40,000 business and government customers with living security. More at https://trellix.com .

