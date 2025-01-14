Trellus Health to Bring Holistic Support to Patients, Working With a Pharmaceutical Company

LONDON and NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trellus Health plc (AIM: TRLS), a healthcare company delivering Trellus Elevate™, a digital platform that integrates data analytics with personalized, scientifically proven resilience programs and value-based solutions to manage complex chronic conditions, announced it has entered into an agreement with Johnson & Johnson Health Care Systems Inc. to support a pilot in the US to assess the potential for the Trellus Elevate program to support patients with moderately to severely active inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

As part of the agreement, Trellus Health® will receive an undisclosed upfront licensing fee, along with a fixed monthly management fee. The one-year collaboration will provide eligible patients prescribed a Johnson & Johnson therapy access to Trellus Elevate™.

Patient Support Programs (PSPs), provided by pharmaceutical companies, are designed to help patients manage their medical conditions alongside prescription therapies by offering resources and tailored support. By integrating Trellus Elevate™ into such a program, patients are offered the tools and confidence to navigate the emotional and physical challenges of their condition, stay engaged, adhere to treatment plans, and take control of their health journey.

Dr. Marla Dubinsky, Chief Executive Officer of Trellus Health, said:

"We identified the pharmaceutical sector as a key strategic vertical in our September interim results and are excited to announce our first major collaboration in this vertical. Trellus Elevate™ provides a seamless, end-to-end solution from clinical trials to commercialisation, leveraging our proprietary resilience-based approach to drive trial and patient support success.

"We have reached a therapeutic ceiling with many existing treatments for IBD and it is only by addressing both the mind and body that we can truly break through that barrier. Managing and adhering to treatment regimens for lifelong, incurable immune conditions like IBD can be overwhelming for patients, making comprehensive support essential. By providing holistic wraparound care, we can help patients stay on track with their therapies and empower them to thrive. We look forward to working with Johnson & Johnson and leveraging our Trellus Elevate™ platform and our innovative methodology to help support patients' needs."

About Trellus Health plc

Trellus Health (AIM: TRLS) is a healthcare company providing value-based innovative solutions and services for chronic condition management that prioritises improved outcomes and member experiences while managing costs of care.

Trellus Health® integrates its proprietary resilience-based methodology with the technology, tools, and expert coaching and educator team to deliver Trellus Elevate™, a whole-person technology-enhanced experience that meets an individual's unique needs and empowers them to master their physical and emotional health. Trellus Elevate™ delivers clinically proven solutions that alleviate disease burden, foster resilient self-management skills, and promote positive health attitudes, beliefs, and behaviours. These transformative changes improve outcomes and empower individuals to thrive while managing chronic conditions.

The Company's proven whole person approach recognises the interconnectedness of various aspects of a person's life and aims to address the whole spectrum of factors that influence behaviour, to promote comprehensive well-being and human flourishing in a way that aligns with value-based care. Trellus Health's approach enables better health outcomes in a member-centric, personalised and comprehensive holistic solution.

The Company was founded by Mount Sinai faculty members Marla C. Dubinsky, MD and Laurie Keefer, PhD, both experts at treating and healing both the physical and emotional impacts of IBD and have been innovators for whole-person healthcare for a combined 50 years.

The Company is initially focusing on chronic costly specialty conditions that have high mental health burden, such as inflammatory bowel disease ("IBD") which includes the chronic incurable conditions of Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. Given the common emotional and mental health struggles often experienced by individuals suffering from a variety of chronic conditions, Trellus Health considers its approach to have potential utility and demand across many conditions.

The Trellus Elevate™ program incorporates the GRITT™ methodology and learnings on resilience from clinical research and practice conducted at the Mount Sinai IBD Center for more than seven years. This proprietary, resilience-driven methodology has been scientifically validated to demonstrate meaningful improvements in patient outcomes, 71% reduction in Emergency Department (A&E) visits, and 94% reduction in unplanned hospitalisations, which the directors of the Company believe indicates the potential for significant cost savings for healthcare payers and health systems. Patients with IBD managed with the proprietary resilience methodology also experienced a 49% reduction in required opioid use and a 73% reduction in corticosteroid use 12 months following starting the program which is a major indicator of improved health outcomes1.

Shares in Trellus Health were admitted to trading on AIM in May 2021, under the ticker TRLS. For more information on Trellus Health, visit: www.trellushealth.com

1 Source: https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1542356521012258

