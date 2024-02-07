Trellus Same-Day Local Delivery & Marketplace Acquires LocaLI Bred

Long Island-based delivery startup continues mission of supporting local businesses.

LONG BEACH, N.Y., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trellus Same-Day Local Delivery & Marketplace announces the acquisition of LocaLI Bred, a Long Island-based company known for its unique curated gift boxes featuring local artisans and makers. Now known as "LocaLI Bred curated by Trellus," the brand will continue the mission of supporting small businesses in Trellus' expanding delivery service area.

The first-ever "LocaLI Bred curated by Trellus" gift box embraces the Valentine's Day theme, featuring artisan chocolates, mouthwatering cookies, and premium coffee. All Long Island merchants featured are small businesses and part of Trellus' same-day local delivery network.
Founded by Theresa Pinelli and Halie Geller in 2018, LocaLI Bred began as a home-based business, eventually settling at their Northport headquarters. They've worked with hundreds of local brands to sell nearly 20,000 subscription and gift boxes. LocaLI Bred has also bolstered Long Island's economy, returning over half a million dollars to local makers through their purchases.

"We're thrilled to have found a partner in Trellus that will continue our mission of supporting local small businesses and introducing customers to new products and brands across Long Island," Pinelli and Geller said in a joint statement. "Nothing makes us happier than connecting Long Islanders to local businesses they can support and appreciate for years to come."

Trellus currently services over 450 small businesses across Long Island and Westchester County, providing the easy-to-use technology and driver network needed for same-day delivery. The company has completed more than 90,000 deliveries since its 2021 founding.

"We're honored to carry on the legacy of LocaLI Bred, a woman-owned company that's given so much back to the small business community," said Adam Haber, Trellus Co-Founder and CEO. "Trellus will continue to support independent businesses while providing the convenience customers need to shop local over Amazon and big-box stores."

The first "LocaLI Bred curated by Trellus" gift box is Valentine's Day-themed, featuring locally made chocolates, sweets, and coffee from Long Island merchants. Learn more about the participating small businesses and order a gift box for delivery at www.locaLIbred.com.

About Trellus Inc.

Headquartered in Nassau County, N.Y., Trellus Same-Day Local Delivery & Marketplace has created an integrated delivery system that makes it possible for local small, independent businesses to provide fast, reliable delivery. As a team of local business owners, Trellus understands the importance of small businesses to local economies, and supports local by keeping jobs, sales, and services in our communities. Learn more at www.byTrellus.com or call 1.833.562.2554.

Contact:
Adam Haber
516.578.1815
[email protected] 

SOURCE Trellus

