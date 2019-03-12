Trelora Launches in Colorado Springs

DENVER, March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Trelora, the real estate agency revolutionizing how people buy and sell homes, today announced their expansion to Colorado Springs, Leadville, and Summit County, including Breckenridge, Frisco, Keystone, and Silverthorne. Layering on Fort Collins and Denver/Boulder metro, Trelora now has the reach to serve a majority of home buyers and sellers statewide.

Headquartered in Denver, Trelora has saved its customers over $48 million in agent commissions since 2011. Through the use of proprietary technology and a top-rated team of specialized agents, Trelora offers sellers a full-service experience for a low flat fee. Buyers pay nothing out of pocket and receive an average refund of over $10,000 at closing.

"Colorado Springs has one of the hottest housing markets in the country right now, and Summit County is also strong," says Brady Miller, CEO of Trelora. "We look forward to saving Springs and Summit County residents tens of thousands of dollars in the months ahead."

During most home buying and selling experiences, agents charge 6 percent commission on the home's sale price, regardless of the work they do to earn it. Trelora combines innovative technology with premium customer service, providing consumers with full transparency around transactions and the freedom to buy and sell real estate without the constraints of traditional commissions.

"The Trelora team managed the sales process the same as any standard agent or broker. They provided comps, advice and responsive service," says customer Heather G of Denver. "Everyone on the team has an incredibly friendly and personable customer service attitude. Why spend more?"

About Trelora

Since 2011, Trelora has been committed to elevating the home buying and selling experience. Trelora provides the expertise of top agents in the country, world class customer service, and state-of-the-art technology to offer an unparalleled home residential real estate experience. Trelora's unwavering dedication to move people's lives forward has produced tens of millions in savings for buyers and sellers. For more information visit trelora.com . Follow Trelora on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

Contact

Joe Stupp

joe@trelora.com

720.323.9276

SOURCE Trelora

Related Links

https://www.trelora.com/

