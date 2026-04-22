TREMBLANT UNVEILS ITS SUMMER PROGRAM

A summer celebration of the outdoors, music, and nature

MONT-TREMBLANT, QC, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Tremblant continues to delight its guests with every visit. To celebrate the arrival of spring, Bloomafest Tremblant will offer a vibrant two-day program on May 8 and 9. A true ode to the season, the event will feature highly anticipated performances by Half Moon Run, The Beaches, and many more.

A Hybrid Start to Summer: Rejuvenation and Pushing Limits

Photo credit ©Tremblant (CNW Group/Tremblant)

Right from the start of summer, a series of major events unfolds, including Miracles, the Great Retreat—Quebec's largest wellness retreat. Spanning three days, from May 29 to 31, and featuring 20 inspiring guides, the weekend is filled with mountaintop yoga, nature meditation, neuroscience, and much more.

Then, from June 3 to 7, deck hockey takes center stage with the return of NBHPA Fest, which kicks off with the World Cup of Nations—the largest deck hockey event in the world—bringing together more than 5,900 participants in Tremblant this year.

The following weekend will host another edition of the renowned Spartan Race, offering the ultimate challenge of endurance, strength, speedy decision-making, and resilience on the spectacular North Side courses.



Following that, the weekend of June 20–21 is dedicated to the cream of the crop of triathletes. More than 1,800 athletes will take the start of the Olympic-distance triathlon, the Triathlon 5150 Mont-Tremblant (1.5 km swim, 40 km bike, 10 km run). The weekend continues Sunday with 3,700 triathletes competing in the IRONMAN 70.3 Mont-Tremblant (1.9 km swim, 90 km bike, and 21.1 km run). To end the month on a high note, the BMX show, sports entertainment, and daring stunts are sure to delight everyone throughout the weekend of July 26–28.

In July, music takes over the enchanting setting of the pedestrian village

A series of free performances on the stage at Place Saint-Bernard promise special moments:

Starting July 4, Les Rythmes Tremblant concert series kicks off with the band Mentana, featuring Acadian singer and guitarist Robin-Joël Cool, along with the delicate piano and angelic vocals of Viviane Audet.



The Tremblant International Blues Festival returns with a five-day lineup, July 8-12, showcasing major blues acts such as JJ Grey & Mofro and King King, among others. The full lineup will be announced shortly. This must-attend summer event in Tremblant offers a close-up experience with the artists through daytime and evening shows, a family zone, entertainment in the village, and much more.

The celebration continues from July 16 to 18 with Les Rythmes New Country, where headliners such as Washboard Union and Songbirds—a unique show featuring Brittanny Kennell, Andie Therio, Savannah Jade, Emmanuelle Boucher, and Reney Ray under the musical direction of Antoine Loiselle and Clément Jacques—fill the extensive three-day lineup.

The 29029 Everesting event returns for its third year, from July 23 to 26. This ultimate endurance challenge aims to climb 29,029 feet—the equivalent of Mount Everest—in 36 hours.

Mark your calendar:

on Friday, July 24, Les Louanges will present his modern funk and soul performance, enhanced with a refined pop touch.

will present his modern funk and soul performance, enhanced with a refined pop touch. Then, on Saturday, July 25, none other than the talented Fredz will energize the Tremblant village with his rap ballads that have gained worldwide popularity.

will energize the Tremblant village with his rap ballads that have gained worldwide popularity. To close out the month on a dancing note, Dwayne Gretzky will bring the party on Friday, July 31, with an unmissable live music experience celebrating the greatest hits of the '70s, '80s, and '90s.

The month of August will be just as exciting, with a lineup of top-notch artists and shows:

On Saturday, August 1, U2 fans are in for a treat thanks to Elevation. The International U2 Tribute Show. This Toronto-based group revisits the vast repertoire spanning the entire career of Bono and his band. The next day, the Bryan Adams fans' will be thrilled by Cuts Like a Knife – A Tribute to Bryan Adams, presented by Sylvain Auclair's band, bringing to life the Canadian singer's greatest hits through the decades.

The following weekend features more free outdoor concerts, including The Damn Truth on Friday, August 7, for a night of pure rock and roll. On Saturday night, the stage belongs to the band The Dears, with their signature orchestral indie-rock sound and artistic flair.

From August 14 to 16, 2026, Mont-Tremblant will host the very first edition of the Boréalys Mont-Tremblant by UTMB, an international trail running event. Combining technical courses through the forest with an atmosphere inspired by Quebec's rich folklore, this distinctive event promises an intense athletic experience deeply rooted in local culture.

Then, from August 21 to 23, the village transforms into a giant dance floor for Salsa Tremblant, where shows, dance workshops, and Latin music set the site ablaze.

Les Rythmes Tremblant wraps up the month on the evening of Friday, August 28, with Zachary Richard, who recently celebrated 50 years in the music business and will perform his greatest hits. Saturday, August 29 is dedicated to Louis-Jean Cormier, who will perform a solo show featuring his biggest hits.

The summer season always ends on a high note at Tremblant with the Fête de la musique, which celebrates the end of summer with music, under the artistic direction of the unique Angèle Dubeau, from September 4 to 7.

Customized Stays and New Activity

With 13 hotels in the heart of the resort, a stay in Tremblant can be tailored to everyone's tastes, group size, or preferred vacation style. To make things easier for visitors, the multi-activity bundle lets you choose from 16 activities available on-site. This summer's new feature: The Ziptrek jump zone, a 20-meter (65-foot) and 6-meter (20-foot) freefall from one of the iconic observation platforms overlooking the pedestrian village and Lake Tremblant —delivering a quick adrenaline rush to awaken all the senses!

Click here to download photos and videos

About Tremblant

From the top of its mountain to the charming pedestrian village at its base, Tremblant is a world-class four-season resort that offers a guest experience that is as dynamic as it is memorable. Summer and winter, the destination comes alive with outdoor activities and high-calibre events, including the brand-new BLOOMAFEST, the notorious 24h Tremblant and the Tremblant International Blues Festival. Tremblant's year-round festive atmosphere and dazzling programming attest to its status among the 20 best ski resorts around the world, according to Travel + Leisure in 2026, as well as among the 5 best ski destinations in Canada, as recognized by Condé Nast Traveler's Reader's Choice Awards in 2021 — recognitions that shine all year round. Tremblant welcomes families, friends and solo guests in its 1,900 lodging units, fanned out across 13 hotel establishments, steps away from 70 restaurants and boutiques and a casino, all at nature's doorstep.

To join Tremblant community

tremblant.ca ● facebook.com/tremblant ● @tremblant @monttremblant

SOURCE Tremblant