Tremco CPG Construction Trade Week 2023 Celebrates a Week of Building Futures: Success Stories, Partnerships, and Industry Insights

News provided by

Tremco

08 Dec, 2023, 12:23 ET

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Tremco CPG's Construction Week 2023 kicks off on Tuesday, December 5 and runs through to Thursday, December 14.

Events are taking place in four different cities: Brooklyn, New York; Newark, New Jersey; Boston, Massachusetts; and Charlotte, North Carolina. 

The program includes a trade show, seminars, workshops, and networking opportunities for a wide-ranging group of participants from various parts of the construction industry.

Also in attendance will be recent graduates of Tremco CPG's Rising Stars program. With the industry facing a chronic labor shortage, Rising Stars empowers the next generation of underrepresented youth to find careers in the construction industry. Open to young people 18- to 24-years-old, Rising Stars has two components.

The Youth Development Program provides participants with an overview of the career opportunities in construction and skilled trades. Through a mix of seminars and hands-on activities, participants are also exposed to key industry terms and concepts. Sessions include topics ranging from building science and the impacts of climate change, to indoor air quality subjects and mock job interviews.

The Next Level Contractor Program offers training for minority and women-owned contracting companies on business best-practices, new construction technologies and innovative building methods to expand their service offerings and capacity for growth. 

Business owners will have the opportunity to meet with – and recruit – these trained, eager young people looking to join the industry.

About Tremco Construction Products Group (CPG)

Tremco Construction Products Group (CPG) brings together the Commercial Sealants & Waterproofing and Roofing & Building Maintenance divisions of Tremco CPG Inc.; Dryvit and Willseal brands; Nudura Inc.; Prebuck LLC; Tremco Barrier Solutions, Inc.; Weatherproofing Technologies, Inc.; Weatherproofing Technologies Canada, Inc.; and Pure Air Control Services, Inc.

Tremco CPG companies operate 21 manufacturing facilities, 6 distribution sites, and 3 R&D/technology sites, and employ more than 2,700 people across North America. Together, they form the industry's only provider of comprehensive systems and services for all six sides of the building enclosure. Whether new construction or restoration, commercial, residential, in-field or in-plant – structures with Tremco CPG systems are easier to build and maintain, virtually impervious to the elements, and can provide any look desired. For restoration and renovation of existing structures, Tremco CPG's six-sided solutions deliver demonstrable performance at the lowest possible lifecycle costs and ensure peace of mind through long-term warranties and maintenance programs. For more information, visit www.tremcocpg.com.

SOURCE Tremco

