Tremco Prolongs Roofing Season with Products Designed to Take on Cold Weather

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tremco Roofing and Building Maintenance is helping roofing contractors, facility managers and building owners overcome the seasonality of roofing with cold-weather-approved products and unique systems designed to combat frigid winter conditions.

Issues with roofing systems can become catastrophic during the cold months, causing damage and putting buildings at risk. Tremco Roofing's wide range of winter solutions help extend the longevity of roofing systems and safeguard them against serious damage, while also keeping contractors in business as the demand for year-round solutions becomes crucial.

Be ready for the cold and snow yet to come, and extend the roofing season throughout winter with Tremco Roofing's range of cold weather products and solutions, including:

AlphaGuard™ PUMA Liquid Applied Roofing Systems

AlphaGuard PUMA Liquid Applied Roofing Systems provide tremendous benefits year-round but work especially well during the cold season in temperatures as low as -20 degrees Fahrenheit. Once installed, the system is waterproof within 30 minutes and can accept foot traffic after one to two hours. This solution restores a variety of roof types and works just as well for new or replacement roofing projects.

Tremco Metal Roofing Systems

The TremLock® T-138 Shingle Recovery System and T-238 Standing Seam System provide long-term, economical solutions with ease of installation, individual panel replaceability and improved weather tightness. Both systems can be installed in subzero temperatures.

TremPly® KEE Single Ply Roofing Systems

TremPly KEE standard and fleeceback systems provide exceptional performance and value. Their high KEE/Elvaloy content helps them stay flexible in lower temperatures and accommodates building movement. Heavy duty reinforcement combines with maximum seam strength to resist tears and punctures while improving durability and long-term performance. When mechanically attached or induction welded, there are virtually no temperature restrictions.

THERMastic® Built-Up Roofing (BUR) and POWERply® Modified Bitumen (MB) Systems

THERMastic built-up roofing systems and POWERply roofing systems are exceptionally durable and watertight, built to last against harsh weather. THERMastic systems are made of multiple plies adhered with high quality, enhanced THERMastic hot-melt adhesive that is far superior to regular mopping asphalt. Both systems may be installed at temperatures as low as 14 degrees Fahrenheit.

More information about Tremco's full line of cold-weather-approved products is readily available by downloading the Cold Weather Roofing Product Guide.

About Tremco Roofing and Building Maintenance

Headquartered in Beachwood, Ohio, Tremco Roofing and Building Maintenance helps manage building life cycles for customers in education, healthcare, sports, government, manufacturing and many other industries. Tremco Roofing and Building Maintenance is a division of Tremco Incorporated, which has been in business since 1928; we work closely with Tremco Incorporated subsidiary WTI, which provides general contracting and roofing services, and Canam Building Envelope Specialists, which provides air barrier analysis and solutions. www.tremcoroofing.com

