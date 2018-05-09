Tremco Roofing and Building Maintenance Adhesive Now USDA Certified Biobased Product

"We're proud to see POWERply Endure BIO Adhesive earn this recognition from the USDA," said Kurt Sosinski, market manager for Tremco Roofing's Modified Bitumen Systems. "This product is made of 71 percent biobased material and has an ultra-low level of VOCs (Volatile Organic Compounds), which helps make it virtually odor free and meet California VOC limits. POWERply Endure BIO Adhesive is cold process, 100% solids and fully cured and watertight within 24 hours of application, which can shorten the length of many roofing projects. It also has more than sufficient strength to withstand the wind uplift pressures from hurricane force winds."



POWERply Endure BIO Adhesive joins these Tremco Roofing products that have earned the USDA Certified Biobased Product Label:

AlphaGuard™ BIO Base Coat with 70 percent biobased content.

AlphaGuard BIO Top Coat with 60 percent biobased content.

Rock-It® WB with 30 percent biobased content.

Low Rise Foam Insulation Adhesive Green with 48 percent biobased content.

"Together, these environmentally-friendly Certified Biobased Products show Tremco Roofing's strong commitment to helping our customers develop and maintain more sustainable facilities by using durable products which contain these renewable resources," Sosinski said.

The USDA Certified Biobased Product label displays a product's biobased content, which is the portion of a product that comes from a renewable source, such as plant, animal, marine, or forestry feedstocks. Utilizing renewable, biobased materials displaces the need for non-renewable petroleum-based chemicals. Biobased products, through petroleum displacement, have played an increasingly important role in reducing greenhouse gas emissions that exacerbate global climate change.

Biobased products are cost-comparative, readily available, and perform as well as or better than their conventional counterparts.

According to a report that USDA released in 2015, biobased products contributed $369 billion to the U.S. economy in 2013 and support, directly and indirectly, 4 million jobs. The same report found that biobased products also displace approximately 300 million gallons of petroleum per year in the U.S., which is the equivalent of taking 200,000 cars off the road. The increased production of renewable chemicals and biobased products contributes to the development and expansion of the U.S. bioeconomy - where society looks to agriculture for sustainable sources of fuel, energy, chemicals, and materials.

About Tremco Roofing and Building Maintenance

Headquartered in Beachwood, Ohio, Tremco Roofing and Building Maintenance helps manage building life cycles for customers in education, healthcare, sports, government, manufacturing and many other industries. Tremco Roofing and Building Maintenance is a division of Tremco Incorporated, which has been in business since 1928; we work closely with Tremco Incorporated subsidiary WTI, which provides general contracting and roofing services, and Canam Building Envelope Specialists, which provides air barrier analysis and solutions. www.tremcoroofing.com

About the USDA BioPreferred Program and Certified Biobased Product label

The BioPreferred Program is a USDA-led initiative that assists the development and expansion of markets for biobased products. The BioPreferred Program is transforming the marketplace for biobased products through two initiatives: mandatory purchasing requirements for Federal Agenciesand Federal contractors and voluntary product certification and labeling.

Biobased products span a diverse range of applications, such as lubricants, cleaning products, chemicals and bioplastics. The USDA Certified Biobased Product label communicates a product's biobased content. Expressed as a percentage, biobased content is the ratio of non-fossil organic carbon (new organic carbon) to total organic carbon in a product. New organic carbon is derived from recently-created materials. The total organic carbon in a product consists of new organic carbon and old organic carbon that originates from fossil carbon materials, such as petroleum, coal, or naturalgas. Approximately 2,800 products have earned the USDA Certified Biobased Product label as of August 2016. To learn more about the USDA Certified Biobased Product label please visit www.biopreferred.gov, and follow on Twitter at http://twitter.com/BioPreferred.

