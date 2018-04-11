Tremco Roofing and Building Maintenance Enhances Product Line with Bio-Based Adhesive, Single Ply Solutions

Fast-curing, cold process, 100% solids POWERply Endure BIO Adhesive has virtually no odor and is fully cured and watertight within 24 hours of application, which can significantly reduce the length of many roofing projects. Its almost non-existent odor is the result of its ultra-low VOC (Volatile Organic Compounds) level, which helps meet California VOC limits. Its strong, durable bond provides excellent wind uplift resistance. During live demonstrations at the 2018 International Roofing Expo, wind uplift tests were conducted on roof system sections that had been built just the day before using POWERply Endure BIO Adhesive. The samples resisted forces up to 300 psf (pounds per square foot), which is comparable to what a roof experiences during a hurricane.

POWERply Endure BIO Adhesive is designed for use with POWERply modified bitumen and BURmastic built-up roofs, as well as with membranes that are used as part of Tremco Roofing's AlphaGuard® MT Plus or AlphaGuard BIO Plus roof system

TremPly TPO and TremPly Max TPO single ply roofing systems are available as mechanically attached, fully adhered, ballasted, or heat induction welding systems, with or without a fleece-back; hybrid configuration includes multi-ply, hot applied, and low-rise foam applications. The white surface is highly reflective, which could help lower energy use; tan and gray are also available. Both systems are UL Fire Rated and Wind Rated in accordance with the International Building Code. These thermoplastic membranes feature heat-welded seam integrity are available in five- and 10-foot rolls and a variety of mil thicknesses to meet different installation requirements.

TremPly TPO delivers excellent performance at a great value; TremPly Max TPO qualifies as a solar-ready roof membrane that provides advanced protection against heat aging and UV degradation and offers premium performance over standard single ply TPO membranes.

There is a full line of readily available, pre-fabricated accessories designed to save time and money during installation, including tapes, corners, pipe and vent boots and much more.

About Tremco Roofing and Building Maintenance

Headquartered in Beachwood, Ohio, Tremco Roofing and Building Maintenance helps manage building life cycles for customers in education, healthcare, sports, government, manufacturing and many other industries. Tremco Roofing and Building Maintenance is a division of Tremco Incorporated, which has been in business since 1928; we work closely with Tremco Incorporated subsidiary WTI, which provides general contracting and roofing services, and Canam Building Envelope Specialists, which provides air barrier analysis and solutions. www.tremcoroofing.com

