Tremco Roofing and Building Maintenance Launches YouTube Channel For Commercial Roofing Contractors

"Contractor Corner By Corey," hosted by Tremco Roofing Contractor Support Specialist (CSS) and former commercial roofer Corey Johnston, contains brief instructional videos showing solutions to common and unusual rooftop problems: the first three videos cover patching splits that are underwater, sealing metal roof fasteners quickly and with minimal waste, and smoothly installing three course mesh details.

"Working so closely with contractors, we understand the headaches they can have on a job," said JK Milliken, Tremco Roofing's Vice President of Products, R&D and Technical Solutions. "Fortunately, our extremely skilled team of Contractor Support Specialists in the U.S and Canada has the expertise to make the pain disappear. Combining their experience with the inventive solutions that CSSs like Corey Johnston develop from dealing with hands-on, real-life roofing situations, together with our sales representatives and field technicians, we believe we can help contractors solve any problem they run into.

"We thought it was our responsibility to share these great resources with the entire industry, and our new YouTube channel is a perfect place to do so."

The company's goal is for the channel to become a go-to source for a wide variety of training, with at least one video added monthly. "We want our videos to address the pressing needs of commercial roofing contractors, so we encourage contractors to tell us what problems they face, what they want training on most," said Milliken. "This channel is not about what we want, it's about how we can help you be more successful."

About Tremco Roofing and Building Maintenance

Headquartered in Beachwood, Ohio, Tremco Roofing and Building Maintenance helps manage building life cycles for customers in education, healthcare, sports, government, manufacturing and many other industries. Tremco Roofing and Building Maintenance is a division of Tremco Incorporated, which has been in business since 1928; we work closely with Tremco Incorporated subsidiary WTI, which provides general contracting and roofing services, and Canam Building Envelope Specialists, which provides air barrier analysis and solutions. www.tremcoroofing.com

