Tremco Roofing Honored as Early Participant in USDA BioPreferred® Program

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tremco Roofing and Building Maintenance is proud to announce that the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has named it a BioPreferred Program Pioneer as one of the first 500 companies to participate in the BioPreferred Certification Program. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the BioPreferred Certification Program promotes the use of products derived from plants and other agricultural, marine, and forestry materials; the program currently includes more than 3,000 companies with over 16,000 qualified products.

"Tremco Roofing is deeply honored to be a BioPreferred Program Pioneer," said Mike Kintop, the company's Director, Product Management. "It truly reflects who we are as a company, with our decades-long history of developing sustainable products that are safer and less disruptive to install and use more bio-based content, and promoting sustainable construction practices such as roof restoration and long-term roof maintenance."

The five Tremco Roofing products that can carry the USDA's BioPreferred label and the dates they were certified are:

Low Rise Foam Insulation Adhesive Green (December, 2011)

Rock-It™ WB Adhesive (September, 2012)

AlphaGuard™ BIO Base Coat (December, 2015)

AlphaGuard™ BIO Top Coat (December, 2015)

POWERply® Endure® BIO Adhesive (February, 2020). This product has an exceptionally high 81% bio-based content.

A sixth product is undergoing the certification process and should be certified this year.

According to Kurt Sosinski, Product Manager, Modified Bitumen, "The USDA's BioPreferred Certification designation is extremely credible because of the program's extensive, rigorous testing. Consumers can be certain that any product carrying a USDA BioPreferred logo, such as our five roofing products, contains the amount of bio-based content that it claims it has."

About the Tremco Construction Products Group

Tremco Roofing & Building Maintenance and WTI are part of the Tremco Construction Products Group, the new master brand representing the combined forces of Tremco Incorporated companies, which also include the Tremco Commercial Sealants & Waterproofing and Tremco Barrier Solutions operating divisions; Dryvit Systems, Inc.; Nudura Inc; Willseal; and Weatherproofing Technologies, Inc. Altogether, Tremco CPG companies operate 14 manufacturing facilities, six distribution sites, and three technology sites and employ more than 2,600 people across North America. For more information, visit us at www.tremcoinc.com .

