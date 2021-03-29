Tremco's Weatherproofing Technologies, Inc. Once Again Awarded E&I Contract for Roofing & Building Envelope Services

BEACHWOOD, Ohio, March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tremco Roofing and Building Maintenance is proud to announce that Weatherproofing Technologies Inc., (WTI), its affiliated construction services company, has once again been awarded the E&I Cooperative Services (E&I) contract in the category of Roofing Systems, Exterior Building Maintenance, Products, Supplies and Related Services. WTI was first named as the national contract holder for this category in 2011.

E&I Cooperative Services is the largest, member-owned, non-profit purchasing cooperative serving the needs more than 5,000 higher education, community college and K-12 member institutions. The WTI contract provides options for each member institution to execute their roofing, weatherproofing, maintenance, asset management, indoor air quality or related building envelope projects in a manner they choose under a competitively solicited contract.

The scope of the new roofing and related building envelope services contract has been expanded to include building ventilation system cleaning and sanitizing, something which is top of mind for educational facilities as they respond to COVID and receive funding through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act (CRRSAA) and the recent American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 (ARPA). The contract also now includes multiple options for the customized procurement of materials and/or construction services, including a national Contractor Network method of delivery.

"Roofing and building envelope continuity, HVAC disinfection and moisture management play a crucial role in achieving optimal indoor air quality and ensuring a dry, comfortable, healthy, and safe environment for learning," said Craig Nelson, Vice President of WTI GC Strategy, Weatherproofing Technologies, Inc. "Through the WTI contract, E&I members can procure everything they need to safeguard their building environments as quickly and economically as possible, without sacrificing quality, performance or transparency."



"In a time when educational institutions are experiencing an enormous strain on their budgets, finding savings wherever possible is critical," said Saul Alvarado, Vice President, Facilities, E&I Cooperative Services. "We are proud to offer our members the opportunity to find these savings with the experience of WTI/Tremco."

To learn more about roofing and building envelope solutions through WTI/Tremco's E&I contract #EI00059~2021MA, please visit www.yourroofexperts.com/ei_cooperative_services.html .

About the Tremco Construction Products Group

Tremco Roofing & Building Maintenance and WTI are part of the Tremco Construction Products Group, the new master brand representing the combined forces of Tremco Incorporated companies, which also include the Tremco Commercial Sealants & Waterproofing and Tremco Barrier Solutions operating divisions; Dryvit Systems, Inc.; Nudura Inc; Willseal; and Weatherproofing Technologies, Inc. Altogether, Tremco CPG companies operate 14 manufacturing facilities, six distribution sites, and three technology sites and employ more than 2,600 people across North America. For more information, visit us at www.tremcoinc.com .

About E&I Cooperative Services

E&I Cooperative Services (E&I) is the only member-owned, non-profit procurement cooperative focused on education and related facilities. E&I delivers unsurpassed value to members through a broad portfolio of competitively solicited contracts, technology-enabled procurement solutions, and consultative engagements. The Cooperative's strategic spend assessments enable members to make informed, analytics-driven decisions to capture more spend. By working together with industry-leading suppliers, E&I provides an exceptional member experience. For more information, please visit www.eandi.org .

SOURCE Tremco Roofing and Building Maintenance

Related Links

http://www.tremcoinc.com

