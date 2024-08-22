Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation Market to Reach $7.3 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 5.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The increase in need for rehabilitation solutions arises from aging underground infrastructure, such as sewer and water pipelines, prompting investments in trenchless pipe rehabilitation methods to address deteriorating infrastructure. In addition, stringent environmental regulations necessitate the use of trenchless pipe rehabilitation methods, which minimize disruption to ecosystems and reduce environmental impact compared to traditional excavation techniques, driving the market growth.

WILMINGTON, Del., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Trenchless Pipe Rehabilitation Market by Pipe Size (Upto 18 Inch, 18-36 Inch and More Than 36 Inch), Method Type (CIPP, Pipe Bursting, Slip-Lining, SIPP and Others), and Application (Water Main Pipes, Wastewater Pipes and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2024-2032". According to the report, the trenchless pipe rehabilitation market was valued at $4.4 billion in 2023, and is estimated to reach $7.3 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2032.

Prime determinants of growth

The increase in need for rehabilitation solutions arises from aging underground infrastructure, such as sewer and water pipelines, prompting investments in trenchless pipe rehabilitation methods to address deteriorating infrastructure. In addition, stringent environmental regulations necessitate the use of trenchless pipe rehabilitation methods, which minimize disruption to ecosystems and reduce environmental impact compared to traditional excavation techniques, driving the market growth. However, high upfront cost of the machinery restrains the market. On the other hand, various workshops conducted by various associations drive the market growth.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2024–2032 Base Year 2023 Market Size in 2022 $4.38 billion Market Size in 2032 $7.28 billion CAGR 5.8 % No. of Pages in Report 207 Segments Covered Pipe Size, Method Type, Application, and Region. Drivers Aging infrastructure demands rehabilitation

Stringent environmental regulations favor trenchless methods

trenchless Cost-effectiveness and efficiency drive adoption Opportunities Rapidly growing awareness regarding trenchless methods Restraint High initial cost of machinery

Segmental overview

Based on pipe size, the 18-36 inch segment held the highest market share in 2023. Pipes ranging between 18 and 36 inch are widely used in many applications ranging from industrial to residential buildings. Thus, demand for rehabilitation is higher for this segment. However, the upto 18 inch segment is anticipated to grow with a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The demand for rehabilitation of smaller sized pipes is increasing with the rise in awareness regarding trenchless methods.

Based on method type, the CIPP segment held the highest market share in 2023. However, the spray-in-place lining (SIPL) is projected to attain the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The SIPL method is poised for faster growth in the market compared to CIPP due to its unique advantages. These include rapid application, versatility across various pipe materials, seamless installation, minimal disruption, and cost-effectiveness.

The main pipes segment held the highest market share in 2023 due to the critical role of main pipes in infrastructure systems, urbanization trends, the aging of existing infrastructure, and regulatory requirements driving demand for rehabilitation solutions. However, the wastewater pipes segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the increase in infrastructure projects, associated with waste water management.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2023. The rapid urbanization in countries like China and India has led to the establishment and expansion of manufacturing facilities, buildings, utility lines, minerals, and others. These industries rely heavily on trenchless pipe rehabilitation equipment.

Players

Aegion Corporation

Trelleborg Pipe Seals

Perma-Liner Industries, LLC

HammerHead Trenchless

TT Technologies, Inc.

SAK Construction, LLC

Granite Inliner

Layne Inliner, LLC

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global trenchless pipe rehabilitation equipment market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

