Trenchless technology helps Tacoma homeowners address aging Orangeburg sewer pipes

The experts at Harts Services advise area residents to take preventive action on sewer systems installed before 1980

TACOMA, Wash., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Harts Services, a top-rated Pacific Northwest plumbing and electrical company founded in 2013, recommends area homeowners consider preventive sewer repair or replacement if their home's system is outfitted with Orangeburg sewer pipes.

Inexpensive pipes made of wood fiber and tar were installed in many homes built between 1945 and 1972. Orangeburg pipes, named after the town in New York that was the main manufacturing source, were expected to last 50 years or more but often showed signs of serious deterioration after just 30 years.

Any existing Orangeburg systems are likely to be compromised by pressure and age and could pose a high risk of emergency failure. Some of the signs that your Orangeburg home sewer pipes need immediate service or replacement include frequent clogs, reduced water pressure, damp spots or indentations on the lawn, noticeable odors, mold, or sudden increases in water usage or utility costs.

"Orangeburg pipes were popular throughout Tacoma and the surrounding area, and those original pipes are still in place in many older homes around here," said Richard Hart, co-owner of Harts Services. "We urge anyone whose home was built before 1980 to schedule an inspection to check the condition of the sewer pipes and determine the right course of action to prevent an emergency."

Modern trenchless technology offers several solutions for aging or failed Orangeburg pipes, depending on the age and condition of your home's sewer system. Advanced pipe relining or pipe bursting services are available in many cases to reinforce or replace old pulp pipes with PVC while avoiding the expense and inconvenience of excavation.

"We're reaching the point with Orangeburg pipe systems where a lot of homeowners could be facing big decisions soon," Hart said. "The good news is that trenchless technology and video inspection offer incredible precision and efficiency that have transformed sewer service. We can diagnose all the issues that need to be addressed and, in most instances, deliver the right solution without digging up your front yard, which saves everyone time, effort and money."

Harts Services provides critical plumbing services, including emergency plumbing, bath and kitchen plumbing, water lines, water heater repair and installation, sewer line repair and installation, trenchless sewer repair, drain clearing, sump pump repair and installation, and more. Harts Services also offers top-notch electrical services, including breakers, circuits, outlets, lighting, EV charge stations, generators, and more. For more information, call (253) 470-8766 or visit www.hartsservices.com.

About Harts Services

Harts Services was founded in Tacoma in 2013 by co-owners Richard Hart and Dan Hartsough. Harts Services offers residential plumbing and electrical solutions and has a 4.9/5 rating on Google. Guided by its motto, We Care More, the company is committed to incorporating a caring attitude into every aspect of the business. For more information, call (253) 470-8766 or visit www.hartsservices.com.

