Trend Alert: NUDESTIX Launches - Nudies Blush, Bronze, and Glow Shade Extension

Nudies Matte Blush - Nude Peach , is a soft peachy coral, while Salty Siren , is a rosy coral that doubles as a multi-tasking balm that imparts as a soft blush, eye color, and creamy lip finish. The soft and rich in pigment, Nudies Matte Bronze produces a natural finish while adding a solar dose to the complexion - in, Terracotta Tan , a warm bronze, and Beach Babe , a rosy bronze. Nudies Glow is a skin brightening balm with a soft metallic shine, now offered in Bubble Bébé , as a nude pink champagne dew that can be dabbed on the highpoints of the face for a subtle highlight or an out-of-this-world glow.

The Nudies Bronze in Terracotta Tan and Nudies Glow in Bubble Bébé were curated in conjunction with celebrity makeup artist, Jose Corella who is known for his dewy, golden, and effortlessly chic looks. "Partnering with Nudestix was so organic! Whether it was working with the products, creating content, or working with the brand on shoots, it was just a natural progression. The brand and I both have very similar aesthetics when it comes to naturally enhancing the skin with the no makeup, makeup look."

These versatile Nudies provide a rich, long-wearing color payoff, that is made with innovative Korean formulas, as a lightweight, yet luxurious feel. Drawing an effortless nude color and all over youthful 'no-makeup makeup' look. Vegan, hypoallergenic, gluten-, cruelty- and fragrance-free, Nudies Matte Blush, Bronze, and Glow are sure to be a staple in every makeup arsenal. Taylor Frankel, Co-Founder of NUDESTIX added, "The new Nudies shades of Blush, Bronze and Glow are the perfect addition to the NUDESTIX family. They flatter every skin tone and are the best way to achieve our signature go nude but better look."

Nudies shade extension will be available on NUDESTIX.com and Ulta.com on Feb 24th and retails for $32 USD / $35 CAD.

About Nudestix:

NUDESTIX is the brainchild of sisters Ally and Taylor Frankel (as well as their chemical engineer mother, Jenny Frankel), who love all-out natural makeup, opting for that barely-there look with only a touch of color to accentuate their finest features. After explaining that current makeup brands and collections simply don't appeal to their no-nonsense attitude, they created NUDESTIX. NUDESTIX believes that your natural skin should thrive and that you only need to cover here and there to get that perfectly, "go nude but better" look.

