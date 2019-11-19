Trend: Consumer Mobile App Expectation for Home Services Grows 50% Between 2018 and 2019

FRANKLIN, Tenn., and FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Metova , a world-leading provider of mobile, connected car, connected home and IoT Solutions, today announced the results of their second annual survey revealing the sentiment of over 1000 consumers on "Mobile First" technologies . Notably, the survey found a 50% Year over Year (YoY) jump in consumers who are extremely interested in managing home services such as lawn care, pool maintenance, childcare, housekeeping or handyman services on their mobile phone. In addition, over 75% would choose one company over another based solely on the mobile experience they offer.

"Consumers have quickly come to expect to be able to manage all facets of their everyday lives, even home services, through mobile phones," said Jonathan Sasse, president at Metova. "Mobile First is the new reality that all businesses, whether technology has traditionally been core to their business or not, need to be listening to how their customers want to do business with them – and if they aren't already doing so, it's a safe bet that a new start-up or existing competitor already is."

Key Mobile First survey findings and trends include:

Nearly 30% of consumers are "extremely interested" in mobile applications for purchasing and scheduling services for their home, a 50% YoY increase over 2018

77% of consumers report that it is important that any company they do business with have a great mobile experience, a 10% increase over 2018

94% use their mobile phone to manage services such as banking, car services or food deliveries

66% own a voice-controlled assistant such as an Amazon Echo or Google Home - a 50% YoY increase over 2018

Several key service areas saw an increase in interest over 2018, including: food delivery, lawn care, car rental/ride-sharing, voting, childcare, healthcare, travel and insurance

