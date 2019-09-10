TREND: Consumer Survey Finds Lofty Expectations for Connected Technology Among New Car Buyers

FRANKLIN, Tenn., and FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Metova, a world-leading provider of mobile, connected car, connected home and IoT Solutions, today announced the results of their second annual survey revealing the sentiment of over 1,000 consumers on connected automobile technologies. Notably, "Technology/Infotainment" now outpaces "Power," "Interior Design" and "Seating and Storage Capacity" and is on par with "Exterior Design" and "Ratings and Reviews" as a deciding factor in purchasing a new automobile. In addition, the survey reveals, only "Gas Mileage," "Reliability" and "Price" are more important than "Technology/Infotainment" when considering the purchase of a new vehicle.

"The connected car is no longer a futuristic luxury, but rather a real expectation and often a deciding factor among new car buyers," said Jonathan Sasse, president and CMO at Metova. "As consumers continue to incorporate connected technology into their everyday lives, it becomes critical that automobile manufacturers and dealers, both established and new, take note and provide their customers with the facilities, features and connectivity they have become accustomed to."

For a freely reusable infographic with more detail on the survey findings please visit: https://Metova.com/infographic-the-connected-vehicle/

Key Connected Automobile survey findings include:

Nearly 1 in 5 buyers would walk away from a new car purchase if it didn't include the expected technology, even if it had everything else they wanted, such as price, brand, design, and fuel economy

Bundled connected vehicle services remain of high value, with 2 out of 3 car respondents saying that they would switch to a comparable service provider (music, for example) from one they currently use simply for the convenience of being included in their vehicle by default

Nearly ⅓ of car owners report having a vehicle that is able to connect directly to the Internet without the need of their mobile phone

Nearly 86% value technology as part of the purchase for a new car

Metova Inc provides a full range of services from strategy to implementation designed to enable businesses to lead their market and increase customer loyalty by leveraging emerging mobile, web, connected home, connected car and other technologies. As a key development and strategic partner for leading 'connected' companies including Yale Locks and TruGreen, Metova not only continuously builds on their technical expertise but also strives to understand consumer outlook and trends. This pipeline of information combined with world-leading development and technology skills enables Metova to provide unparalleled strategic advising combined with end-to-end execution.

ABOUT METOVA

Founded in 2006, Metova is a leading strategic technology partner, providing a turnkey solution to research, initiate and complete a meaningful digital transformation. Metova's work environment promotes a unique culture of teamwork, creativity and personal development that has attracted leading engineering, strategy and design talent. To learn more, please visit metova.com or metova.com/jobs

