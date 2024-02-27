Trend Micro Expands to 5G Networks: Industry's Broadest Cybersecurity Platform

#1 criteria for enterprise security has become unified visibility, detection, protection, and response due to new threats and attacks

DALLAS, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, today announced it will be showcasing its unique, platform-based approach to protecting the ever-expanding enterprise attack surface, including protecting 5G deployments, at Mobile World Congress (MWC) Barcelona 2024.

Join Trend and CTOne at MWC Barcelona in booth 4A50, Hall 4, February 26-29: https://ctone.com/2024/01/join-us-at-2024-mobile-world-congress-in-barcelona/

Kevin Simzer, COO at Trend: "Private 5G networks are already transforming industries as diverse as healthcare, retail, energy, and manufacturing. But such projects also add complexity and expand the digital attack surface, threatening to erode business value. As visitors to our MWC stand will experience live, Trend offers a blend of deep domain expertise and commitment to powerful, centralized protection with the world's broadest enterprise security platform, including 5G security."

Over the coming years, private 5G networks will power everything from corporate campuses and smart factories to shopping malls. But they also introduce new risk in the form of network function virtualization complexity, information technology and operational technology (IT/OT) convergence challenges, unprotected IoT devices, and new deployments of 5G communications technology (CT).

Such a broad attack surface demands holistic security across IT, OT, and CT environments to unify and simplify risk management for security teams and support their zero-trust strategies. This is the joint value of the Trend and CTOne – a Trend Micro subsidiary – platform approach, which delivers continuous detection, broad protection, and rapid response across the entire enterprise, including private 5G environments.

The platform leverages the deep next-generation wireless expertise of CTOne, which was launched last year with a mission to advance 5G network security. At MWC, CTOne will also be showcasing its newly announced CTOne SecureRAN solution, designed specifically to mitigate the cyber risks associated with Open Radio Access Network (O-RAN) architectures.

CTOne's solutions align perfectly with Trend's strategic vision for securing digital transformation and the enterprise attack surface, emphasizing the importance of securing private 5G networks to manage risk in modern business operations.

The Trend Vision One™ platform in combination with CTOne offers end-to-end protection and AI-driven XDR across endpoint, email, cloud,  RAN (Radio Access Network), MEC (Multi-Access Edge Computing), and 5GC (core) environments.

To see it in action, including a live cyber-attack on a simulated 5G-connected smart factory, visit Trend's booth at MWC.

About Trend Micro
Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.  

