Trend Micro Honors Global Leaders in Cybersecurity with 2025 Global Customer Awards

Annual program celebrates collaboration and shared success in advancing cybersecurity leadership and resilience

DALLAS, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, today announced the recipients of its 2025 Trend Global Customer Awards, celebrating organizations worldwide for their corporate leadership, innovation, and excellence in cybersecurity.

To learn more about the 2025 Trend Global Customer Awards, please visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/en/about/customer-awards

Rachel Jin, Chief Platform and Business Officer at Trend Micro: "We all know that cybersecurity is about more than just protecting organizations from compromise. When properly managed, it can be a springboard for business growth, building customer loyalty, supporting ambitious digital transformation, and helping to carve out competitive differentiation. Our 28 winners are the living proof of the power of cybersecurity, and the global impact Trend is making, every single day."

Damian Leach, Chief Information Officer at Seaco: "Unifying our platform telemetry across all our installed agents and using AI to workbench risk remediation opportunities has been a critical evolution in the way that Seaco has managed cybersecurity globally. To keep up, we must adopt AI-infused cybersecurity and constantly improve the cyber risk index to continually benchmark our performance. Trend Vision One platform has been a foundational investment to realize this strategy and vision. Now we have a single pane of glass view, and one click control that wasn't possible before."

Mani Masood, CISO, AMN Healthcare: "Cyber resilience is built by anticipating change before it becomes a crisis. Security leadership is the ability to make tomorrow's risks visible today. Trend Vision One has enabled us to bring discipline and clarity to security operations."

Robert Miller, VP Corporate Security, Sierra Cedar: "We're honored to receive Trend Micro's Global Customer Excellence Award. Our close collaboration with Trend, embracing new solutions early and influencing their evolution, has been instrumental in advancing our cloud and security initiatives. Trend's innovative technology and exceptional partnership empower us to deliver stronger, more secure outcomes for our customers."

Stuart MacLellan, Chief Technology Officer, South London Maudsley NHS Foundation Trust: "It's a real privilege to get recognition for this award from Trend. The team, including those in Trend that work with us, has gone above and beyond time after time, pushing the product to fulfill the business needs of the trust and protect services that serve citizens of South East London and across the UK."

The Trend Global Customer Awards recognize our most influential and engaged customers across five key categories:

Customer Visionary: Customers who anticipate future needs and challenges and develop technology to help other organizations. Winners in 2025: Seaco

Customer Excellence: Customers who've demonstrated a commitment to excellence through their leadership and collaboration with our entire organization, guiding the greater cybersecurity community through the process. Winners in 2025: Sierra-Cedar, Betsson Group, Graybar Canada

Customer Innovator: Customers that go beyond standard implementations to solve new problems and improve processes. Winners in 2025: South London Maudsley, NHS Foundation Trust, Vantage Markets

Customer Cybersecurity Leader: Recognizes customer commitment to protecting their entire organization from the latest emerging threats. Winners in 2025: AMN Healthcare, Bank of Baroda, Jiji Press

Customer Ambassador: Customers who share their experience and expertise to help others succeed. Winners in 2025: Scouting America, Medcan, Together Housing

This year's event was a truly global affair, featuring winners from diverse industries globally, including the US (7), Canada (2), South America (2), Japan (2), AMEA (8), and Europe (7).

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information between people, governments, and enterprises. Trend leverages security expertise and AI to protect more than 500,000 enterprises and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, endpoints, and devices worldwide. At the core is Trend Vision One™, the only AI-powered enterprise cybersecurity platform that centralizes cyber risk exposure management and security operations, delivering layered protection across on-premises, hybrid, and multi-cloud environments. The unmatched threat intelligence delivered by Trend empowers organizations to proactively defend against hundreds of millions of threats every day. Proactive security starts here. TrendMicro.com

SOURCE Trend Micro Incorporated