Trend Micro Launches 2024 Risk to Resilience World Tour

Trend Micro

01 Feb, 2024, 08:00 ET

Accelerating security amidst AI-driven threats and opportunities – co-sponsored by AWS

DALLAS, Feb. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global cybersecurity leader, today announced that the world's largest1 cybersecurity roadshow, The  Risk to Resilience World Tour, will tour hundreds of global cities. Amazon Web Services (AWS) is the event co-sponsor and will bring insights and perspectives to fireside discussions occurring at many event stops.

This experiential event is supported by Trend's recently announced multi-year partnership with the NEOM McLaren Formula E Team —which brings together two innovation-centric brands with a commitment to securing complex, dynamic environments. 

The agenda simplifies the cyber risks surging across enterprise attack surfaces and explores the latest risk management efforts in a condensed two-hour experience and optional modular follow-on sessions.

Kevin Simzer, COO at Trend: "CISOs and security analysts hardly have time to get a solid 7 hours of sleep, let alone travel to global events, so we are coming to them for group discussions. We look forward to seeing you."

Global experts will be together in major cities to discuss the future of digital defense, focusing on strategies for artificial intelligence (AI)-driven security across all environments and endpoints.

Emboldened threat actors continue to ramp up attacks on distributed and dynamic environments, taking advantage of enterprise cybersecurity skills shortages and surging complexities. A resilient security posture calls for an understanding of risk across the system and applications that comprise their entire attack surface, which will be a prevailing topic of these sessions.

Attendees will explore the capabilities of the Trend Vision One™ platform in unifying and strengthening cybersecurity responses, making it a crucial convergence for shaping the future of digital safety.

To find out more about the 2024 Risk to Resilience World Tour, please visit: https://www.trendmicro.com/en_us/business/campaigns/world-tour.html

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global cybersecurity leader, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Fueled by decades of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro's cybersecurity platform protects hundreds of thousands of organizations and millions of individuals across clouds, networks, devices, and endpoints. As a leader in cloud and enterprise cybersecurity, the platform delivers a powerful range of advanced threat defense techniques optimized for environments like AWS, Microsoft, and Google, and central visibility for better, faster detection and response. With 7,000 employees across 65 countries, Trend Micro enables organizations to simplify and secure their connected world. www.TrendMicro.com.  

1 This tour will span some of the 175+ countries where Trend has customers.

