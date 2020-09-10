Trend Micro Premium Security Suite Adds Key Feature to Tackle Identity Theft

DALLAS, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced the launch of Trend Micro Premium Security Suite, its most comprehensive protection for home users. In addition to a wide range of Trend Micro's leading consumer security products, the new suite's key added feature helps combat identity theft.

According to a recent survey conducted by Trend Micro, 62% of Americans are very worried about identity theft, and 56% of home users are concerned about the risk of cyberthreats on their home computers (PC and Mac). They are equally concerned (56%) about cyberthreats on mobile phones and tablets.

Trend Micro Premium Security Suite includes the following products to provide complete identity and device protection:

Maximum Security provides protection for PC and Mac ®

Mobile Security protects Android ™ and iOS devices

and iOS devices ID Security provides dark web monitoring to protect users against identity theft

WiFi Protection helps secure personal information via VPN on public WiFi

Password Manager helps keep passwords safe and secure

"As our lives and activities have moved increasingly online, so too has the risk and rise of identity theft. The consequences of this malicious activity can have a significant impact on the lives of the victims for years to come," said Hernan Armbruster, vice president, Americas sales for Trend Micro. "The vast amount of personal data available online is not protected at a level that matches that same volume. With our new Trend Micro Premium Security Suite, we are offering our customers the ability to protect their personal information online – in an easy way that does not require an advanced IT degree."

Recent Trend Micro research also found that although concern for cyber threats remains high, it's the user's behavior that puts them at risk. Nearly half of the respondents confirmed they don't use a password manager, which puts them at risk of weak or reused passwords. Nearly half of the respondents said they use public WiFi, which potentially also puts their personal information at risk.

"In the first half of this year alone, Trend Micro blocked more than 27 billion threats, confirming that threats such as viruses, malware, and ransomware continue to be a major concern for consumers. Including our award-winning consumer product, Maximum Security, into our new Premium Security Suite ensures that our users continue to receive the strongest protection against all threats," Armbruster added.

The new version of Trend Micro Premium Security Suite is available immediately at trendmicro.com, Best Buy, and other leading electronic retailers. All current customers will be automatically upgraded to the latest version in the coming weeks at no additional cost.

For more information about Trend Micro Security Suite, please visit

https://www.trendmicro.com/en_us/forHome.html.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro, a global leader in cybersecurity, helps make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Leveraging over 30 years of security expertise, global threat research, and continuous innovation, Trend Micro enables resilience for businesses, governments, and consumers with connected solutions across cloud workloads, endpoints, email, IIoT, and networks. Our XGen™ security strategy powers our solutions with a cross-generational blend of threat-defense techniques that are optimized for key environments and leverage shared threat intelligence for better, faster protection. With over 6,700 employees in 65 countries, and the world's most advanced global threat research and intelligence, Trend Micro enables organizations to secure their connected world. www.trendmicro.com

