Trend Micro Receives 5-Star Rating in 2021 CRN® Partner Program Guide

DALLAS, March 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704; TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity, is proud to announce that it has received a five-star rating in the 2021 CRN Partner Program Guide, in further recognition of its channel strategy.

To find out more, access this year's full CRN Partner Program Guide here.

"Trend Micro is thrilled to have been designated one of the few technology vendors to offer a truly world-class partner program. We've been a trusted partner for the channel for over three decades now and continue to find new ways to add value for the ecosystem," said Louise McEvoy, vice president, U.S. channel for Trend Micro. "Our recently refreshed program includes a wealth of new incentives and discounts, and a major new focus on cloud-first flexibility, profitability and success."

The annual guide is described by CRN as the "ultimate listing of the most distinguished partner programs" from technology companies that sell products and services through the channel. It is compiled from detailed applications submitted by hardware and software vendors as well as service companies and distributors.

CRN's research team awards a small stratum of leading technology companies with five star ratings based on criteria such as partner incentives, margins and discounts, partner profitability, subscription- and consumption-based pricing, sales leads, marketing support, pre- and post-sales support, training and education offerings, technical certifications, and more.

The Trend Micro Partner Program drives improvements in partner revenue. New changes for 2021, which will be launched soon, empower partners to support the mass adoption of digital transformation projects in organizations across the country and around the globe during the pandemic.

Cloud-focused channel businesses serving these organizations need technology partners they can trust. With Trend Micro's new program, they have a clear path to gaining better profits, streamlining procurements and building long-term customer relationships.

This recognition by CRN follows a series of prestigious acknowledgements of Trend Micro's channel program, including naming Louise McEvoy a 2021 CRN Channel Chief and naming Trend Micro to its Security 100 and 100 Coolest Cloud Companies lists.

