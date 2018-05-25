Trend Motors Volkswagen Achieves the 2017 No. 1 Volkswagen Sales Ranking in the Northeast

Just one year prior, Trend Motors Volkswagen claimed the third position in the 2016 Volkswagen Sales ranking for the region. But it wasn't until May 2017 that they claimed the No. 1 spot, a position that they held for the rest of the year. "It was a roller coaster ride, going up and down," says Frank Maher, general manager of Trend Motors Volkswagen. However, Trend Motors Volkswagen ended the illustrious year by beating out 206 other dealerships.

For over 50 years, Trend Motors Volkswagen has worked tirelessly to help customers overcome the negative stigmas of car dealerships through excellent customer service. As a result, customers experience a positive sales process free from high-pressure tactics and impersonal selling techniques.

Trend Motors Volkswagen understands that buying or leasing a vehicle is only part of the customer service equation. Maher emphasizes, "It's not when you're happy leaving the dealership with a new car that makes the difference, it's how you deal with problems and the customers later that counts." Their outstanding service is only further exemplified by their numerous accolades, including the Wolfsburg Crest Club and Customer First Club awards, both of which they've won for five consecutive years.

Between the Komfort Kafe and expert service department, Trend Motors takes care of their customers for the life of their vehicles. VW owners can take out complimentary loaner cars or use the free shuttle while their vehicle's being serviced, or sit back and relax in the spacious lounge, which features free refreshments, Wi-Fi and computer work stations. All the while, certified technicians provide top-notch service that strikes the ideal balance between speed and quality.

Serving Morris County, including Rockaway, Morristown, Parsippany-Troy Hills and Randolph, Trend Motors Volkswagen is the community's go-to dealer of VWs and pre-owned vehicles. Visit their dealership at 221 US-46 in Rockaway, New Jersey, or contact Trend Motors by phone at 973-625-0100.

